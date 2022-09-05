Fire reported Monday northwest of Helena near Helmville

A fire started Monday morning northwest of Helena between Drummond and Helmville, officials said, adding it was posing access issues.

The Murray fire was reported at 6:53 a.m. and by 1:05 p.m. had burned 55 acres, according to mtfireinfo.org. There was no containment reported nor had the cause of the blaze been determined.

“… it’s burning pretty good,” Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page. “It's in some rough country and there will be a lot of aircraft on it as it's not accessible by fire rigs. It will be quite visible.

They said the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation was handling

According to mtfireinfo.org, there are now 59 active fires burning in Montana and there have been 1,703 fires so far this year. Twenty of them started this week and 79,276 acres have burned overall.

There were 717 fires, or 48%, caused by humans; there were 406, or 31% that were natural and 305, or 21%, that remain of undetermined cause.

This story will be updated.

.