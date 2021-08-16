Fire reported Monday about 10 miles north of Avon

A fire broke out Monday about 10 miles north of Avon, officials said, prompting pre-evacuation notices to be issued for some area residents.

The Mannix Park fire was reported at 3:53 p.m. and was burning through “heavy dead and down” fuels.

Local resources and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation were working the blaze, reported as about 50 acres at 7 p.m., the Powell County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.

They said pre-evacuation notifications have been made to some residents in the Warm Springs Creek area. The fire is 31 miles west, northwest of Helena. The cause of the fire had yet to be determined.

