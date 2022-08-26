 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire reported Friday at Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch near Helena

A fire was reported Friday afternoon in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch following lightning strikes.

The fire was estimated at 20-30 acres as of about 4:15 p.m. There are multiple resources on scene from different agencies, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Officials said they hoped to have it contained soon.

No structures have been reported burned, nor were any evacuations ordered.

The road was blocked at the 1600 block of Grizzly Gulch Road and was open to resident traffic at this time, authorities said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Assistant Editor/Reporter

Phil Drake is the assistant editor and reporter at the Independent Record.

