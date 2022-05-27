Fire reported at RY Timber in Townsend

Firefighters were called to a fire at RY Timber in Townsend late Thursday, an official said.

The call came in about 11:30 p.m., according to a Broadwater County dispatcher.

Photos on Facebook show flames shooting out of the building.

Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan thanked departments from Broadwater Fire Department, Montana City Fire, East Valley Fire, Eastgate Fire, Tri-Lakes Fire, West Valley Fire and York Fire for their "hard work this morning at the RY Timber fire."

He thanked other emergency responders as well.

“You are all true professionals,” he said.

More information on the fire was not immediately available.

The company says it is considered to be one of the leading suppliers of high quality 2x4studs.

The website states that RY Timber became a reality when Ron Yanke of Boise, Idaho purchased Sequoia Forest Industries from the Wickes Co. over 20 years ago.

The Townsend sawmill came with the Wickes purchase and in 1996 the Livingston operation was acquired. RY’s Montana mills produce 16% of all the structural lumber manufactured in Montana, the company states.

