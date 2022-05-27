Fire reported at RY Timber in Townsend; sheriff says cause is 'suspicious'

Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said he believes a Thursday night fire at RY Timber in Townsend started under suspicious circumstances.

The call came in about 11:30 p.m., Meehan said.

Meehan said the fire had been burning for a while before someone noticed it. He said it was the first time in his more than 20 years of law enforcement that an aerial truck from another fire department had to be used.

At 10 a.m. Friday, he said he would still be at the fire if not for those aerial trucks. He added that it was "not a typical fire scene."

He said one of the firefighters heard an explosion that rattled the windows of his home, and he saw the building was on fire. Meehan said the steel siding was glowing bright red.

Meehan said the building at 85 Mill Road, which he estimated to be 30 feet high by 150 long, was engulfed when he arrived at the scene about midnight.

“Literally from one side to the other, it was one big ball of flame and I thought ‘Oh my Lord,’” he said.

He said the cause of the fire is suspicious, noting the mill is up for auction in a few weeks and was filled with equipment. And he said there was easy access to the building.

“That causes me alarm,” he said, adding he did not know the cause of origin. He said the state fire marshal and insurance companies would determine the cause. He said the general manager also agreed it appeared to be suspicious.

Meehan also said he did not know if trespassers had entered the building, or if teens and others had used as a party site.

“We have so many people moving to Montana and we do not know anything about them,” he said, adding there are some kids who “have a little bit of a fire bug.”

Photos on Facebook show flames shooting out of the building.

Meehan said his suspicions were piqued by a series of unexplained fires occurring at warehouses and business nationwide.

Dan Richards, general manager, said he arrived at the scene at 3 a.m. and the blaze was mostly out by then.

“It pretty much destroyed the mill building,” he said.

The mill has been closed since January 2019 and was being prepared for auction in June, Richards said, adding 14 employees had remained at the site getting it ready for auction.

“This was kind of a shocker because everything was nice and clean,” he said.

There was no one working in the building at the time of the blaze.

Richards said the cause of the fire was under investigation and there was no damage estimate immediately available.

Meehan thanked departments from the Broadwater Fire, Montana City Fire, East Valley Fire, Eastgate Fire, Tri-Lakes Fire, West Valley Fire and York Fire departments for their "hard work this morning at the RY Timber fire."

He thanked other emergency responders as well.

“You are all true professionals,” he said.

Richards also thanked the firefighters, the other first responders and crews from NorthWestern Energy, describing their efforts as “phenomenal.”

RY Timber on its website says the company is considered to be one of the leading suppliers of high-quality 2x4 studs.

Its Livingston mill remains in operation, Richards said.

The website states that RY Timber became a reality when Ron Yanke of Boise, Idaho purchased Sequoia Forest Industries from the Wickes Co. over 20 years ago.

The Townsend sawmill came with the Wickes purchase and in 1996 the Livingston operation was acquired. RY’s Montana mills produce 16% of all the structural lumber manufactured in Montana, the company states.

