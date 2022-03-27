 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire personnel stop spread of wildfire near York

firetwo.jpg

Fire personnel were able to stop the spread of a wildfire near York.

 U.S. Forest Service

Fire personnel stopped the spread of the wildfire that started Saturday on Ward Ranch Road near York, officials said Sunday.

They said crews were going to mop up after the blaze that started Saturday. The cause is still under investigation, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Facebook.

The fire was reported at 3:14 p.m. Saturday and was contained to 16 acres, officials said Sunday. They said Saturday they had engines from several agencies and a helicopter are on scene using full suppression and direct initial attack. No structures were threatened.

Officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said it is not their prescribed burn or associated with their prescribed burn from Friday.

This early start of wildfires in the year serves as a reminder for people to take precaution with activities that can start fires such as loose chains, target shooting, recreational off-road vehicles, etc., fire officials said.

