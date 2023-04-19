A fire destroyed a detached garage with a living unit on the city’s westside near Forth Harrison, officials with the Helena Fire Department said Wednesday.

Firefighters received a call at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday of a fire at 1512 Summit St., Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers said.

The garage was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived and they made saving a nearby residence a priority, he said in an email. The residence was saved but sustained some minor smoke and fire damage. There were no occupants in the living unit of the detached garage.

The fire was suppressed by about 7:30 p.m., Chambers said. The cause is under investigation.

The garage with the detached living unit was a total loss. No occupants or emergency responders were injured, Chambers said.

Fire departments from Baxendale, East Valley, Fort Harrison Montana VA, Montana City, West Valley, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, NorthWestern Energy and St. Peter’s Health assisted, Chambers said.