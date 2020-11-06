Fire near Gates of the Mountains about 50% contained

A fire burning north of Helena near the Gates of the Mountains recreation area was approximately 50% contained as of Friday evening, according to Department of Natural Resources and Conservation officials.

Incident Commander Robert Solberg estimated the fire has burned about 35 acres so far.

Going into the weekend, crews plan to reinforce the containment lines and work toward the interior of the fire, he said.

"We're anticipating some wind issues with the cold front that's coming in with this storm," he said, adding that helicopters are on standby.

This fire began as three separate fires early Thursday morning. Someone called them in after spotting smoke west of Interstate 15 north of Helena.

Fires had broken out near McLeod and Rattlesnake Gulch. Chris Spliethof, DNRC Fire Management Officer for the Helena unit, said these two fires were small and the volunteers got them knocked out pretty quickly.

A third fire, dubbed the Campbell fire, was the one still burning Friday.

Spliethof said he believes the initial fire may have been caused by a hunter and spread by high wind. However, he said nothing is certain and a full investigation will be conducted.

Independent Record editor Jesse Chaney contributed to this story.

