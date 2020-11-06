Fire near Gates of the Mountains about 25% contained

A fire burning north of Helena near the Gates of the Mountains recreation area was approximately 25% contained as of 11 a.m. Friday, according to Department of Natural Resources and Conservation officials.

Chris Spliethof, DNRC Fire Management Officer for the Helena unit, said workers are estimating approximately 30 to 35 acres were burned.

"It's looking to hold throughout the day," Spliethof said. "They are continuing to make progress. People will probably see some smoke until we get some moisture in the area."

Spliethof said DNRC is looking to bring back helicopters to aid in fighting the fire. Currently there are county, National Forest Service, volunteer and several other resources on site fighting the spread of the fire.

This fire began as three separate fires early Thursday morning. Someone called them in after spotting smoke west of Interstate 15 north of Helena. Fires had broken out near McLeod and Rattlesnake Gulch. Spliethof said these two fires were small and the volunteers got them knocked out pretty quickly.

A third fire, dubbed the Campbell fire, is the one still burning Friday.

Spliethof said he believes the initial fire may have been caused by a hunter and spread by high wind. However, he said nothing is certain and a full investigation will be conducted.

