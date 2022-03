A fire at an East Helena apartment building was reported Thursday night with flames seen shooting from the roof.

Passersby reported seeing the fire in the 800 block of East Riggs Street about 9 p.m.

Video courtesy Melissa Rambo

Some people on social media said it was a four-unit building near the East Valley Middle School.

No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 1