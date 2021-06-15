Fire east of Townsend jumps road, evacuations underway

The fire, which Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said was caused by a downed power line in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains in the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, was reported about 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The forest service said responders saw a fallen tree had caused a downed power line, however, they said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Forest Service posted that its plans were for ground crews to keep building hand lines and dozer lines directly along the fire’s perimeter. It said helicopters will be used to support the ground crews throughout the fire and along the fire’s perimeter. A reconnaissance flight has been ordered for Tuesday to get a good visual of the entire fire.

"It doesn't look good up there," Townsend City Clerk Coleen Ward said, looking at the plumes of smoke from town. She said it was still quite a few miles from town and had not impacted the air quality because there was a breeze.

