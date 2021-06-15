Fire east of Townsend jumps road, evacuations underway

Homes between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs are being evacuated Tuesday afternoon after the Deep Creek Canyon fire burning since Sunday jumped U.S. Highway 12, closing down the canyon.
Officials are evacuating the roughly 60 homes in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision and the roughly 130 residents of the Springdale Hutterite Colony, Meagher County Sheriff Jon Lopp said. Evacuees are being asked to meet at White Sulphur Springs High School.
In a message posted on Facebook, the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office wrote “Please watch out for our first responders, and use another route.”
The U.S. Forest Service said dry, hot and gusty conditions allowed the fire to cross south of Highway 12.
"Please avoid the Deep Creek Canyon Area," forest officials said in an email. "Air attack is on-scene."
The fire had burned through an estimated 180 acres as of late Monday, and officials said there are 70 personnel assigned to it. The landscape consists of heavy timber in drainage bottoms and interspersed meadows in the upper slopes, as well as rocky areas with discontinuous vegetation, the forest service said.
The fire, which Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said was caused by a downed power line in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains in the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, was reported about 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The forest service said responders saw a fallen tree had caused a downed power line, however, they said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
Earlier in the day, the U.S. Forest Service posted that its plans were for ground crews to keep building hand lines and dozer lines directly along the fire’s perimeter. It said helicopters will be used to support the ground crews throughout the fire and along the fire’s perimeter. A reconnaissance flight has been ordered for Tuesday to get a good visual of the entire fire.
"It doesn't look good up there," Townsend City Clerk Coleen Ward said, looking at the plumes of smoke from town. She said it was still quite a few miles from town and had not impacted the air quality because there was a breeze.
