 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire displaces nearly 40 Tower Hill Apartments residents in Helena
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured top story

Fire displaces nearly 40 Tower Hill Apartments residents in Helena

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire investigators assess the damage of a fire

Fire investigators assess the damage of a fire early Tuesday at the Tower Hill Apartments in Helena, involving several units and displacing 40 residents.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

A fire occurred early Tuesday at the Tower Hill Apartments in Helena, involving several units and displacing 40 residents.

The fire, which started about 2:12 a.m. at 24 S. Ewing St., was extinguished by firefighters within 30 minutes, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers of the Helena Fire Department said.

The cause is under investigation, he said, adding the structure was occupied by several tenants. There were no injuries.

The Helena Police Department, Baxendale Fire Department, West Valley Fire Department, East Valley Fire Department, Montana City Fire Department, VA Fire Department, and the Red Cross also responded to assist.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Red Cross helped the displaced residents with temporary housing and other needs, Chambers said.

He said the fire was being investigated by the Helena Interagency Fire Investigation Team led by the city of Helena’s Fire Marshal Lou Antonick.

John Howendoble, who works for a management company connected with Tower Hill, said they were still trying to gather information about the fire. He said there are three rental buildings on the property, which has 62 units, and one building was impacted by the fire. He said there was no damage estimate. 

Howendoble said the impacted families were either staying with family and friends or were being taken care of by the Red Cross.

The fire, which started about 2:12 a.m.

The fire, which started about 2:12 a.m. at 24 S. Ewing St., was extinguished by firefighters within 30 minutes, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers of the Helena Fire Department said.
0 comments
0
0
1
13
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'air taxi' NASA has been developing

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News