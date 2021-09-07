Fire displaces nearly 40 Tower Hill Apartments residents in Helena

A fire occurred early Tuesday at the Tower Hill Apartments in Helena, involving several units and displacing 40 residents.

The fire, which started about 2:12 a.m. at 24 S. Ewing St., was extinguished by firefighters within 30 minutes, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers of the Helena Fire Department said.

The cause is under investigation, he said, adding the structure was occupied by several tenants. There were no injuries.

The Helena Police Department, Baxendale Fire Department, West Valley Fire Department, East Valley Fire Department, Montana City Fire Department, VA Fire Department, and the Red Cross also responded to assist.

The Red Cross helped the displaced residents with temporary housing and other needs, Chambers said.

He said the fire was being investigated by the Helena Interagency Fire Investigation Team led by the city of Helena’s Fire Marshal Lou Antonick.

John Howendoble, who works for a management company connected with Tower Hill, said they were still trying to gather information about the fire. He said there are three rental buildings on the property, which has 62 units, and one building was impacted by the fire. He said there was no damage estimate.