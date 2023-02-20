The Montana City Volunteer Department responded to what was reported as a "chimney fire" Sunday night and upon arriving on scene found a single-family home fully engulfed in flames, officials said.

The Clancy Volunteer Fire Department was also paged about 10:30 p.m., and a first-alarm mutual aid request was made to Lewis and Clark County. Fire crews operated in a defensive mode until early morning to protect nearby small buildings and structures, fire officials said. There were no injuries and the exact cause of the blaze is under investigation.

In addition to Clancy, the Helena Fire Department and Eastgate, East Helena, East Valley and West Valley volunteer fire departments all responded to the request for mutual aid.

Multiple checks were made throughout Monday to identify and address hot spots, officials said. Montana City would not release the location of the fire.

Jefferson County road crews responded to sand the road due to icy conditions impeding the safe arrival of responding resources. American Red Cross was notified to assist the family. St. Peter's Ambulance was staged at the scene.