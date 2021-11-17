Fire damages multifamily home in Helena

Firefighters were called Wednesday to a multifamily home on fire at 1048 E. 6th Ave. in Helena.

The fire was reported about 3:15 p.m. and the home was unoccupied at the time, Helena Fire Department Battalion Chief Bob Harvey said.

Normally there are three renters in the home. Harvey said there was damage stretching from the basement to the upper floor.

The call was initially reported as an apartment filled with smoke.

"When we rounded the corner at 6th (Avenue), we saw moderate smoke out on the street," Harvey said. "We just knew at that point we had a working structure fire."

The fire was extinguished by 3:45 p.m., officials said.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was working with the displaced tenants.

Harvey said the cause had yet to be determined.

Nine firefighters from the Helena Fire Department responded. At 5:15 p.m., some were still on scene and removing items for tenants.

The West Valley, East Valley, Montana City, Baxendale and Veterans Affairs fire departments also responded. The Helena Police Department, NorthWestern Energy, city of Helena utilities department and the Helena Interagency Fire Investigation Team also assisted.

