The cause of a kitchen fire in a Helena residence remains under investigation, officials with the Helena Fire Department said Monday.

The fire department was called to 103 S. Cooke St. at 1:17 p.m. Sunday to a report of a fire in a single unit in a multi-family residential building, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers said. The fire was extinguished by fire 1:25 p.m.

The blaze was contained to the kitchen with moderate smoke damage to the rest of the unit, Chambers said in an email. There were no injuries to occupants of the building or responders.

The building was occupied by tenants but the primary unit was not occupied, he said.

The West Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Montana City Volunteer Fire Department, East Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Veterans Affairs Fire Department, Helena Police Department and Northwestern Energy also responded to assist, Chambers said.