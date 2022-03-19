Fire burns about 20 acres south of Choteau

A resident burning a slash pile lost control of the burn Saturday, sparking a blaze that destroyed his garage and charred about 20 acres south of Choteau before it was contained, officials said.

Steve Howard, assistant chief of the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department, said the call came in about 2:30 p.m. about a fire two miles south of town along U.S. Route 89.

Howard, who said the resident had a burn permit, said it destroyed the man's garage/workshop, burned along the river bottom and heavy brush and cottonwood trees. He said the fire came close to burning the man’s house, but firefighters were able to get egress.

“We had a short wind switch and that was the saving grace,” Howard said.

He said flames reached 50-60 feet in height sometimes, and the tops of some of the cottonwood trees exploded.

"It was a lot of work, it was not a normal type of fire," Howard said.

He said the fire was knocked down after about four hours and there were 50 firefighters from Choteau, Dutton, Fairfield, Pendroy and Forest Service workers from Augusta on scene.

He said a couple of neighbors to the east did an “excellent job” in helping to contain the fire as well.

The fire was knocked down for the night and the U.S. Forest Service would take over at the site 8 a.m. Sunday, Howard said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

