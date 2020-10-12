 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire burns 17 acres east of Helena, 2 structures damaged
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Fire burns 17 acres east of Helena, 2 structures damaged

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire east of Helena

A fire burns east of Helena on Monday afternoon.

 Tom Kuglin

A wildfire sparked east of Helena on Monday afternoon, destroying two grain bins and burning about 17 acres before firefighters successfully contained it.

The fire sparked just south of the junction of U.S. Highway 287 and Spokane Creek Road in the northeast corner of Jefferson County at 1:47 p.m. Montana City Fire Chief Lyn Stimpson said the fire was reported by a neighbor in a haystack, but it spread quickly under gusty winds. 

"The high winds today make any fire more concerning," he said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fire burned two grain binds which Stimpson described as "destroyed" and also burned into stubble fields and a wooded draw. The blaze was estimated at 17 acres and contained as of 7 p.m., he said. No one was injured in the fire. 

A mutual aid call went out to area fire departments. Responding along with Montana City was Clancy, Jefferson City, East Valley, Tri-Lakes, Eastgate, Broadwater, DNRC and the Forest Service. DNRC's response included a helicopter performing bucket drops. 

Fire east of Helena

A fire burns east of Helena on Monday afternoon.

Due to damage caused by the fire and high winds, the cause of the fire is undetermined, Stimpson said.  

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

0 comments
0
1
3
14
9

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News