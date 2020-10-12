Fire burns 17 acres east of Helena, 2 structures damaged

A wildfire sparked east of Helena on Monday afternoon, destroying two grain bins and burning about 17 acres before firefighters successfully contained it.

The fire sparked just south of the junction of U.S. Highway 287 and Spokane Creek Road in the northeast corner of Jefferson County at 1:47 p.m. Montana City Fire Chief Lyn Stimpson said the fire was reported by a neighbor in a haystack, but it spread quickly under gusty winds.

"The high winds today make any fire more concerning," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire burned two grain binds which Stimpson described as "destroyed" and also burned into stubble fields and a wooded draw. The blaze was estimated at 17 acres and contained as of 7 p.m., he said. No one was injured in the fire.

A mutual aid call went out to area fire departments. Responding along with Montana City was Clancy, Jefferson City, East Valley, Tri-Lakes, Eastgate, Broadwater, DNRC and the Forest Service. DNRC's response included a helicopter performing bucket drops.

Due to damage caused by the fire and high winds, the cause of the fire is undetermined, Stimpson said.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 3 Sad 14 Angry 9

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.