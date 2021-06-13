Fire burning between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs

A wildfire in Broadwater County swelled Sunday, closing U.S. Highway 12 between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs.

The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. in Deep Canyon Creek, U.S. Forest Service Officer David Nunn said Sunday, adding it had burned through 200 acres as of 7 p.m. The fire is in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains in the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

Nunn said five pieces of aviation were being used to fight the blaze and 50 personnel from Broadwater County, the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Meagher County and U.S. Forest Service resources were being used.

He said an additional 150 firefighters were on order, adding that temperatures were expected to be over 100 degrees Monday. The fire was burning through a combination of grass, timber, juniper shrubs and trees with beetle kill.

The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office posted that it shut down U.S. 12 east of Townsend at about mile marker 18.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Nunn said.

