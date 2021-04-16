Finishing touches to begin on Lyndale – Montana Sidewalk Project

The Montana Department of Transportation is expected to begin the finishing touches Friday on the Lyndale – Montana Sidewalk Project, weather permitting.
Remaining work includes painting curbs and crosswalks, minor asphalt patches, and miscellaneous punch list tasks. It requires intermittent lane closures in the driving lane on Lyndale and Montana avenues. Construction is expected to take a few weeks to complete as long as weather allows.
The work includes Euclid/Lyndale Avenue between Dearborn and Helena avenues, and Montana Avenue between Helena and 11th avenues.
During construction motorists and pedestrians can expect:
• Single lane closures in the driving lanes.
• Intermittent turning lane and side street closures.
• Work will take place from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
• Lane closures may remain in place overnight.
• Sidewalks may be closed in places during construction.
Improvements completed in 2020 included updating sidewalks and ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards, replacing sections of deteriorated sidewalk, curbs and gutters, and updating electrical equipment at intersections.
“We’d really like to thank the local businesses and community for their patience during the project,” MDT Engineering Project Manager Camaree Uljua said in a news release. “The project is nearly complete and as long as the weather cooperates, we’ll finish painting and asphalt work in a few weeks.”
To sign up for construction email updates, text SIDEWALKS to 22828, email Brandon@rbci.net or call at (406) 465-3350. For more information, visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/lyndalemontana/.
For the safety of the public and construction workers, MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and use caution through work zones.