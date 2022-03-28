Final Scratchgravel plan includes more trails and options for recreation

The Scratchgravel Hills Recreation Area Management Plan has been finalized for the 5,500-acre area near Helena that is popular with hikers, bikers, trail runners, disc-golfers and equestrians, federal officials said.

The Bureau of Land Management’s Butte Field Office said earlier this month the plan for the Special Recreation Management Area (SMRA) includes provisions for specific nonmotorized recreation activities; improves recreation experiences and benefits; reduces user conflicts; identifies specific trail use zones; improves signage and visitor information; and provides sustainable options for continued use of the existing trails.

Butte BLM Field Manager Lindsey Babcock said in an email the plan for Scratchgravel, which is in the west Helena Valley, includes the construction of a new 35-mile trail system open to hiking, trail running, traditional mountain biking, disc golf and equestrian use.

“In response to public comment, we considered the different ways people enjoy this area, and refined our trail design and layout to ensure different types of recreationists can share these trails and have a high-quality experience,” she said.

The plan, which was signed March 9, may be appealed to the Interior Board of Land Appeals, office of the secretary, within 30 days of the decision. The notice must be filed in the office of the authorized officer: Lindsey Babcock, BLM, Butte Field Office, 106 N. Parkmont, Butte, MT 59701.

The plan states that 27 miles of the existing travel routes would be available for non-mechanized use and 35 miles of new travel routes would be created that would be available for non-mechanized and mechanized use; mechanized use must remain on the trail system.

The plan also calls for expanding and improving four of the five trailheads (Echo, John G. Mine, Norris and Tumbleweed). Overnight camping would be prohibited at any of the five trailheads, except for parking associated with overnight backcountry use, which would be allowed.

It calls for developing the Tumbleweed disc golf course and the Norris disc golf course. And it states there should be more of a law enforcement presence, as time and resources allow.

All dogs must be leashed for a minimum of 100 yards from any of the five trailheads and dogs not under obvious verbal control must be leashed at all times within the SRMA. The plan also states it will work with local partners to develop a dog waste bag program.

The plan states it will work with local partners and Lewis and Clark County to develop long-term access and maintenance solutions for public access roads to the SRMA that is mutually beneficial to homeowners and public land users (e.g., Federal Lands Access Program).

The new system would couple with the roughly 40 miles of existing trails that were either old access roads or created over time by recreationists. Construction of the trail system will be completed in phases, as partnerships and/or funding becomes available.

The BLM chose Alternative C, which does not allow e-bikes on the trails, saying the “trail system would not be designed for thrill-seekers or those seeking high-speed recreation experiences.”

It also noted there was the potential of increased conflicts with the “high speeds that can be achieved by EBikes, particularly going uphill.” And the BLM noted there are opportunities for e-bikes in the nearby Clancy and North Hills areas.

Prickly Pear Land Trust, Helena Trails Alliance, the Montana Bicycle Guild, Helena Hikes and representatives from various equestrian and landowner groups were part of a committee providing input on the plan. Nate Kopp, program and trails director for Prickly Pear Land Trust, said the committee recommended that no e-bikes be permitted.

He said compromises were made.

“Not everyone was happy with it, but it will be a boon for the community in the long run,” he said.

“Overall, it looks like an exciting opportunity for the community,” Kopp said, adding it’s exciting to see BLM come out with the final decision.

“It should meet the community need,” he said, adding the Scratchgravel Hills are under a lot of recreational pressure to have more high-quality trails.

Kopp said Scratchgravel is highly popular and had more visitors as people sought safe places to recreate during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the trails and parking lots are fuller.

“It just took off,” he said.

He added that more people are moving to Helena because of the outdoor recreational amenities the area offers. He said “we are a little behind” on the infrastructure to meet those needs.

The plan includes a total of 62 miles of trails -- 27 miles of existing trails for non-mechanized use and 35 miles of new trails for multi-use.

He said there was no BLM funding for maintenance, presenting a “significant challenge” in terms of bathrooms and improvements for the trailhead and roads.

Kopp said it underscores the need for the broader Helena region to consider funding alternatives.

More information about the plan can be found at: https://go.usa.gov/xtpPj.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.