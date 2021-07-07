Final decision signed for Middleman Vegetation Project in Big Belts

Acting Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Supervisor Sara Mayben recently signed the final decision for the Middleman Vegetation Project that will treat 53,131 acres northeast of Helena in the Big Belt Mountains, it was announced Wednesday.

The project is meant to reduce wildfire fuel, improve conditions for forest health and rangeland conditions, and maintain and improve water quality and aquatic habitat through methods such as logging, forest officials said.

The Middleman project area includes nearly 141,799 acres in Lewis and Clark, Meagher, and Broadwater counties on the Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. About 134,491 acres are National Forest System land and the remaining acres are private lands. No treatments are proposed on private land, the Forest Service said.

The decision was reportedly signed late last week, officials said.