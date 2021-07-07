Final decision signed for Middleman Vegetation Project in Big Belts

Acting Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Supervisor Sara Mayben recently signed the final decision for the Middleman Vegetation Project that will treat 53,131 acres northeast of Helena in the Big Belt Mountains, it was announced Wednesday.
The project is meant to reduce wildfire fuel, improve conditions for forest health and rangeland conditions, and maintain and improve water quality and aquatic habitat through methods such as logging, forest officials said.
The Middleman project area includes nearly 141,799 acres in Lewis and Clark, Meagher, and Broadwater counties on the Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. About 134,491 acres are National Forest System land and the remaining acres are private lands. No treatments are proposed on private land, the Forest Service said.
The decision was reportedly signed late last week, officials said.
“We are pleased to have a final decision that we can now begin implementing to help improve safety of the public and our firefighters, ecosystem resiliency and restoration, and water quality,” Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said Wednesday in an email. “This decision is a culmination of more than a year of people’s time, work, scientific analyses, and robust public input and discussions. We are looking forward to now moving this into work happening out on the ground.”
Bushnell said earlier that among other things, once implemented over the course of 20 years, this project will help restore ecosystem health and provide for management and response options should wildfire occur in the area.
According to the report, there will be a prescribed burn of 47,467 acres and 10,800 acres harvested of trees.
The report also states the acreage proposed for treatment includes a combination of commercial harvest of trees, non-commercial vegetation treatments and prescribed fire.
The plan has come under criticism.
The Native Ecosystem Council and the Alliance for the Wild Rockies both raised objections in September.
Their 27-page letter includes allegations that forest officials failed to detail mitigation measures to show how the impacts would not be significant, failed to complete the environmental impact statement and falsely claimed the plan would have no impact on elk.
