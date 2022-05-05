Filmmaker who graduated from Helena High returns for special presentation

Helena native and filmmaker Bryan Ferriter returned to the Helena High School classroom this week to share his expertise with students of Geoff Proctor's college literature class.

Ferriter, who graduated from Helena High School in 2005, showed rough film cuts from his upcoming movie, "Hamlet," with the class on Tuesday and Wednesday. He stars and directs in the film.

"It was just really special for my students," Proctor said Thursday in a telephone interview. "They were pretty enthralled."

Proctor called "Hamlet" a play that was "timeless."

He said Ferriter, who is also a Carroll College graduate, is finishing up filming "Hamlet," adding that some scenes were filmed in the Cathedral of St. Helena. He said Hamlet will be Ferriter's fifth film.

His fourth finished film, "Wuthering Heights," will air in a special presentation at The Myrna Loy on June 16.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

