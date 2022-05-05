 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Filmmaker who graduated from Helena High returns for special presentation

  • 0
ryan.jpg

Filmmaker Ryan Ferriter speaks to members of Geoff Proctor's College Literature Class.

 Sierrah Paul

Helena native and filmmaker Bryan Ferriter returned to the Helena High School classroom this week to share his expertise with students of Geoff Proctor's college literature class.

Ferriter, who graduated from Helena High School in 2005, showed rough film cuts from his upcoming movie, "Hamlet," with the class on Tuesday and Wednesday. He stars and directs in the film.

"It was just really special for my students," Proctor said Thursday in a telephone interview. "They were pretty enthralled."

Proctor called "Hamlet" a play that was "timeless."

He said Ferriter, who is also a Carroll College graduate, is finishing up filming "Hamlet," adding that some scenes were filmed in the Cathedral of St. Helena. He said Hamlet will be Ferriter's fifth film.

His fourth finished film, "Wuthering Heights," will air in a special presentation at The Myrna Loy on June 16.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How will humans communicate with Earth when they get to Mars?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News