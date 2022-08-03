Filmmaker says he's looking at movie on Montana's 1st Black mayor

Is Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins ready for the big screen?

An Emmy award-winning independent filmmaker posted Tuesday on social media that he plans to do a feature film on Collins and has bought the rights to his life story.

“Reach out if you have resources or skills to help tell this story,” Dan Smith said in a Facebook post.

Collins on Wednesday said it is a project that is still in the works and that Smith is coming to Helena on Sept. 5 to talk and see how to proceed.

Collins is a Liberian immigrant who is reportedly the first Black mayor in Montana. He came to Montana in the 1990s fleeing civil war. In the move, he became separated from his wife for nearly three years. He is now a child protection specialist with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and recently retired from the U.S. Navy Reserve, where he served for more than 20 years.

Now in his second term as mayor of Helena, Collins also made a brief run as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate in 2020. He and his wife have two children.

Collins said Smith sees the project as a feature film rather than a documentary.

In an interview, Collins said he was running the gamut of feelings about the prospect of a movie about his life.

“It’s scary, it’s exciting,” the 58-year-old Collins said. “I have mixed emotions.”

Collins said Smith has been following his story for a while and contacted him about a year ago. He declined to say how much he was paid for the rights to his life story. Initially Collins said he was not sure Smith was serious, but a Helena-based actor said he was legitimate.

Collins laughed when asked who should play him in the movie.

Smith, who is based in St. Louis, said he was drawn to Collins’ story.

Collins and his wife, Maddie, met while attending the University of Liberia and left Liberia in the 1990s during civil unrest. Collins speaks of living in the war-torn country and making a meal out of toothpaste.

During her high school years Maddie had been an exchange student and stayed with a Helena family, Bruce and Joyce Nachtsheim, whom she calls “mom” and “dad.” The Collins decided to make Montana their home.

He said the people of Helena have generally accepted him and his family since they moved here. But years ago someone painted the letters "KKK" on his garage. Collins saw the markings and went into the house to call the police. By the time he came outside, neighbors had washed the walls clean.

Collins was sworn in as mayor in 2018 and made a brief run as Democrat for the U.S. Senate in 2020 before winning re-election as mayor in 2021.

His election garnered attention and he’s been featured on "The Daily Show” on Comedy Central and national news outlets.

“I love stories about courage,” Smith said. “It’s one of the most important emotions and traits. If you have courage you can love and you can accomplish great things and be an inspiration to other people.

“He’s not only a mayor, but he has also made Montana political history,” Smith continued. “He’s an incredible character who has inspired a lot of other people. I’m excited about putting it on film."

Smith said Collins’ time in Liberia could be a film on its own.

The project is in the early stages and Smith said he expects to have a script available by spring and shooting could be done next summer.

He said the film will not have a huge budget, but will be something that could attract a large audience and be on Hulu or Netflix.

“I think there is a real market for this,” Smith said, adding there is a “deep, abiding audience for true stories now."

“I believe in the power of independent films,” he said. “That is where story is king.”

His page on IMDB, an online database of information on entertainment, states Smith wrote and produced the 2016 award-winning feature film, “Texas Heart.” He also written and produced feature narrative films and documentaries, including the Emmy-nominated “February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four,” which was broadcast on PBS's "Independent Lens.”

Collins said he has heard from many people since the possible film was announced on social media.

“It’s been going crazy,” he said. “People have been calling and saying ‘I want to be in it.’”