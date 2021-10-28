Film Review: Which raw dish of horror for Halloween? Squid or Lamb?
Squid Game
(R)
Grade: B+
Netflix
Lamb
(R)
Grade: B-
At the Myrna Loy
More than 142 million viewers around the globe have been binging on the Korean series “Squid Game” since it arrived on Netflix Sept. 17.
That’s the fastest Netflix opening, ever.
Remember the kids’ game Red Light Green Light? The kids run when the leader’s eyes are closed, but freeze when the leader’s eyes open up?
If you fail to stop – even a twitch – you are “eliminated.”
On the playground “eliminated” meant waiting for the next game.
In “Squid” being “eliminated” means the adult is killed, instantly.
To test “Squid’s” reach, I asked a bunch of college students if they’d like to play Red Light Green Light. That’s all I said.
Silence.
“Who told you to ask that?” said one, clearly concerned.
“Have you been watching ‘Squid,’” said another, in disbelief.
Beware. “Squid” is crawling down Last Chance Gulch.
Yes, I confessed. I binged all nine of the 60-minute episodes. I sampled episode one, got hooked and sped through the rest.
At first, the premise seemed like an R-rated “Hunger Games” with a knife-fighting finale Rocky Balboa would love.
But “Squid Game” changes the horror formula in a thought-provoking way: the victims in this game have chosen to be there, risking death in hopes of winning $45.6 billion Korean, about $38 million U.S.
“We play to take ownership of our lives,” says one. They were in debt. They sought a way out. All but one of the 456 will leave in a coffin, tied neatly with a red bow.
The victims are volunteers, leading to the ethical question of who’s ultimately responsible for their deaths? The players or the game’s designers? Both, perhaps.
Modeling the competition after kids’ games adds cruel irony. The soundtrack is also counterpoint: Haydn, Strauss, Tchaikovsky – lovely melodies, brutal killings. That’s Kubrickian, as in “Clockwork Orange” – soothe them while terrorizing them.
The verdict on this series? Mixed.
First, although the story champions the poor, the production hypocritically capitalizes financially by selling us pathological “games.”
Second, the internal stories are touching, gentle. We do care deeply for many victims. The nine-hour script has time to make us love someone, before sacrificing them. The gripping tale is told with artery-clogging tension. Many will watch through their fingers.
Finally, entertainment has definitively gone global. Korean “Parasite” won Best Picture and this Korean-language TV series was immediately consumed by the entire planet.
I chose original Korean dialogue, with English subtitles. I HATE dubbed films. Netflix lets us choose.
I regretted the graphic horror, but was compelled by a few characters, and their existential plight. A North Korean emigrant – tough, yet vulnerable – was playing to free her parents from the North.
Time and time again, someone has to decide whether to sacrifice their own life, or kill someone they love. They pray humbly before combat, as if God would take sides.
Multiple characters take their own lives.
“I am honored to have been your partner,” says one, choosing to die so her friend, whom she deems more worthy, can live.
One ethical case study follows another, like hypotheticals found in ethics textbooks. Biblical sacrifices like Abraham being asked to sacrifice his son. Impossible choices, with terminal consequences.
The most powerful episode may be Chapter 6, “Gganbu,” where the players pick a partner for “marbles,” not knowing one must kill the other. A husband chose his wife. A sensitive man picked a struggling elder.
Choices. Cue E-40.
Humility, paired with arrogance. Compassion, paired with pathology.
The weakest episode is Chapter 7, which includes the arrival of crude spectators, the “VIPs”.
The most disappointing episode is the final chapter, a sequel-inviting copout.
I must confess I’m still pondering this hypnotic, addictive and disturbing series, which alternates from a thoughtful meditation on mortality to a salacious song of sadism. “Lord of the Flies” at one moment, but “Sophie’s Choice,” the next.
The Halloween competition for “Squid Game” is “Lamb” at the Myrna Loy. Teasing us with a Bergman ambiance of gray clouds over frigid Iceland, “Lamb” takes forever in the oven.
A sheep gives birth to a hybrid, a sort of satyr – human below the waist, lamb above. A childless farm couple – including Noomi “Dragon Tattoo” Rapace - adopts the lamb as their child, which strikes the husband’s brother as weird and creepy. Indeed.