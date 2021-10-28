Film Review

“Who told you to ask that?” said one, clearly concerned.

“Have you been watching ‘Squid,’” said another, in disbelief.

Beware. “Squid” is crawling down Last Chance Gulch.

Yes, I confessed. I binged all nine of the 60-minute episodes. I sampled episode one, got hooked and sped through the rest.

At first, the premise seemed like an R-rated “Hunger Games” with a knife-fighting finale Rocky Balboa would love.

But “Squid Game” changes the horror formula in a thought-provoking way: the victims in this game have chosen to be there, risking death in hopes of winning $45.6 billion Korean, about $38 million U.S.

“We play to take ownership of our lives,” says one. They were in debt. They sought a way out. All but one of the 456 will leave in a coffin, tied neatly with a red bow.

The victims are volunteers, leading to the ethical question of who’s ultimately responsible for their deaths? The players or the game’s designers? Both, perhaps.