Film Review: Wonder Woman 1984

But lurking in plain sight, destined to mess things up, is our regrettable villain, Maxwell Lord, who is as phony and overblown as a DC comic book – which is where he was born, of course.

The best moments all belong to Diana. For somebody who looks like a supermodel, she seems pretty down to earth.

“My life hasn’t been what you think,” she confides to Barbara. “We all have our struggles.”

The story involves some magic stones and lots of wishing – when you wish upon a gem, yada yada.

Diana gives a speech to end it all, tossing around big ideas like truth and “paying the price.”

Having an intelligent woman as a superheroine remains a fine idea, but could we please write a script worthy of her?

Let’s end where we began: COVID.

Co-star Kristen Wiig was asked what she thinks about Warner Brothers releasing films simultaneously on HBO-MAX and in theaters. Is this good or not? Her answer is thoughtful. Take us home Kristen.