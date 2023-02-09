Women Talking

The Myrna Loy

(PG-13)

Grade: A

“To err is human, to forgive divine,” wrote Alexander Pope in 1711.

On Oct. 2, 2006, a loner named Charles Roberts backed his pickup next to an Amish school, went inside and shot 10 children. Five died. Roberts committed suicide.

The parents of the children were devastated, but expressed forgiveness, nonetheless. They went to the home of Robert’s wife to support her. They hugged her and invited her to their homes.

The Amish responded to brutal violence with unconditional love. (For a moving account, read “Amish Grace.”)

In “Women Talking” women spend two hours debating whether to respond to violence with revenge or with love.

I cannot recall another film in which pacifism is explored in such detail, such depth and with such sensitivity, as in “Women Talking.”

These ladies are not Amish, but Mennonite, a “sister” faith to both the Amish and the Quakers.

Mennonites are pacifists who preach non-violence in response to all adversity.

These Mennonite women were devout believers, living quiet lives of faith.

Until the violence began.

Based loosely on incidents, around 2005, at a Mennonite colony in Bolivia, “Women Talking” begins with blurred images of men running into the darkness.

We then cut to a hayloft where women are discussing the sexual violence inside their colony. For years they denied this ugly reality, but now, finally, they can remain silent no more.

One woman, marker in hand, stands by three sheets of paper tacked to a barn wall: “Do nothing. Stay and fight. Leave.”

Under each option: “pro” and “con.” Advantages and disadvantages of each choice are listed – and then explored in depth.

Let’s let them speak:

“Forgiveness is good. Better than revenge.”

“Our faith requires of us absolute commitment to pacifism, love and forgiveness.”

“But some of us want to kill them.”

“If we leave, we have no map.”

These wounded women travel the full continuum from revenge to forgiveness and back.

Some advocate quietly leaving to find safety.

Minds and hearts are changed as the dialogue unfolds.

“Women Talking” focuses on sensitive, strong, intelligent women wrestling with a painful choice.

Two teen girls huddle against a wall, listening intently. They are alternately shaken and uplifted by the impassioned words of their elders. At times they simply whisper: “This is very boring.”

The brilliant cast includes Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand and Jessie Buckley. Canadian Sarah Polley directed. Oscar took note.

“Women Talking” discreetly alludes to the violence, choosing to focus on the conversation among women of one faith, but different minds.

They speak passionately. They listen respectfully.

They hope to reach consensus before time runs out.