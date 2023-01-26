Film Review: When You Finish Saving the World

When You Finish Saving the World

Myrna Loy

(PG-13)

Grade: B

Julianna Moore dissolves into her characters, seamlessly, gently.

In perhaps my favorite Moore movie, “Still Alice,” she portrays a professor descending into Alzheimer’s.

In her latest film, “When You Finish Saving the World,” Moore plays a professional woman living an unfulfilling life.

Evelyn’s face is tight, unloving. Not surprisingly, she’s unloved.

Her employees back away when Evelyn enters the room. Her husband doesn’t look up from a book when she comes home. Her son puts a flashing red light outside his bedroom door to prevent mom from entering.

Evelyn manages a shelter which provides a safe haven. One day a distressed mother and her teen son, Kyle, check in.

Moore sees in that boy a second chance to get motherhood right. She takes an almost suffocating interest in Kyle, seeking him out for quiet talks and even taking him to dinner.

Ostensibly, she is encouraging Kyle to “escape” his blue collar inheritance by pursuing a college education at Oberlin.

Evelyn’s almost oppressive involvement in Kyle’s life slides from concern towards creepy.

Ignoring the uncomfortable subtext, Evelyn’s interest in the boy is a second attempt to raise a “son” in her own image – a white collar academic who loves classical music.

Evelyn’s own teen son is a punk musician with his own online following.

The film shifts back and forth between the son’s adolescent depression and the mother’s angst.

These conflicts are often the stuff of great internal character studies.

Alas, first-time director Jesse Eisenberg drops his ball of yarn whose threads get quite tangled.

The script cries out for a painful day of reckoning for mom, and an escape to freedom by the son.

Eisenberg, not having the courage to end ambiguously, settles on a metaphoric hug.

At the heart of the story is a type-A female struggling with perfectionism.

In college, control of detail can lead to the dean’s list. But the piper is often paid later, when perfectionism may disrupt careers and relationships.

Evelyn is a well-educated woman struggling to accept an imperfect husband and an imperfect son.

In a perceptive “New York Times” column, “In Praise of the 10 Percent Wrong Relationship,” writer Oz Johnson talked of how her relationships deepened when she stopped expecting her partner to be perfect.

That’s the road Evelyn needs to travel, too, and the ending hints at that awareness.

Eisenberg’s script is flawed, but, to his credit, ambitious.

But better to have shot for the stars, and landed on the moon, than to have played it safe and wound up in Smelterville.