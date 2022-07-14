Film Review: 'Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy' and 'Belle'

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

On Amazon Prime

(NR)

Grade: B+

Belle

On Amazon Prime

(PG)

Grade: A

The pandemic has shrunk the world, bringing more international movies into our home.

Distributors, stung by fewer moviegoers in theaters, are providing us earlier access to everything, including gems from overseas.

Thank you. We gratefully accept.

This week, I streamed two Japanese films – and both were wonderful.

“Belle” is a spellbinding animated family film about a grieving teen who finds her path to healing in the virtual universe of avatars.

“Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” is an existential meditation on women’s relationships – a gift for those who like their movies slow and deep, rather than fast and shallow.

Zosha Millman, a gifted Seattle critic, described “Belle” as: “A little bit Apple shareholder meeting; a little Social Network; a dash of Disney Princess, and a massive helping of technofuturist anime possibility.”

On the outskirts of this dazzling universe lives Suzu, a 17-year-old “mousy bumpkin” whose mother drowned trying to save another child.

Grieving Suzu escapes to her laptop hideaway, a virtual metaverse known as “U.”

She creates her own avatar, beautiful Belle who sings like an angel.

Suzu loved to sing, but her sadness has muted her. Belle sings for Suzu.

Belle is a projection of the girl Suzu once dreamed of becoming.

Belle becomes a global phenomenon, a shining star of “U.” Everyone wants to know, “Who is Belle?”

Suzu keeps her secret. She overhears her classmates gossiping cattily about Belle.

One quiet boy reaches out to Suzu. He can sense her struggles, and wants to help. Slowly, she lets him in.

Meanwhile, inside “U,” Belle confronts the inevitable villain, The Dragon. This subplot is a tired fantasy trope, but with one twist. Dragon, too, will emerge as a wounded child, hiding inside a violent avatar.

This animated fable is a cautionary, mesmerizing immersion inside multimedia platforms where gamers live.

Mamoru Hosoda’s “Belle” may be a masterpiece. Please watch the subtitled version on Amazon Prime, not the dubbed version. Honor international films by hearing the poetry inside their native tongue.

After the family watches “Belle,” tuck the kids in and cue up “Wheel of Fortune.” Oscar-winner Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”) interweaves three stories, showcasing bright, intuitive women at crossroads.

The third chapter, “Once Again,” is the masterpiece. Oh, my, did this touch me deeply.

Two women spot each other on an escalator. Hugs, tears. Old friends, reunited.

“Tea? Let’s catch up.”

Then the shock. Both mistook the other for someone else. They are strangers, really.

But they keep disclosing and listening. Both are hurting. In a few hours’ time, they will connect so deeply, that healing will begin in two hearts.

Then one boards a train and heads home.

The message is powerful, universal: No encounter is accidental. Every moment percolates with possibilities.

We have the power to help each other, even in the briefest of encounters.

Reach out. Connect. Heal.