Film Review — Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick

At the Cinemark

(PG-13)

Grade: B+

America’s “last great movie star” has accepted another mission impossible: Bring streamers back to theaters.

The bait is “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel to the 1986 blockbuster “Top Gun,” which grossed $367 million, and cemented 24-year old Tom Cruise as a shooting star.

Deciding to cast Cruise as a young Gun -- at age 59 -- was risky business. The studio had a simple wish: “Show us the money.”

After seeing my first in-person blockbuster in three years, this certified Tom Cruise cynic must begrudgingly admit “Maverick” is an entertaining ride.

I’m not alone. The fly-boy sequel with an aging fly-man in the cockpit has earned a mind-numbing 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The appeal is an old-fashioned recipe of technical wizardry, a simple bomb-the-target story held together by an engaging ensemble of actors. Stir in sadness, forgiveness and love -- and bring to a boil.

The Mach-10 style is unapologetically macho-10, which, for inclusivity, includes a female pilot.

Surprisingly, Cruise has an age-appropriate love interest.

Jennifer Connelly, 51, replaces original flame Kelly McGillis, 64, who has been blunt about being passed over for being too old.

The Cruise-Connelly romance works because she disarms his charm and demands respect.

The story includes enough gravitas to keep the story grounded: “Don’t break my mom’s heart again,” says Jennifer’s daughter.

Teaching receives no respect in this script, because Maverick won’t “settle” for being a teacher, and, inevitably will fly this mission.

Those who can’t do, teach? Cruise decides to “do” rather than to teach. Teachers rise up!

Hollywood has a lot riding on this sequel. The pandemic emptied theater seats.

While the virus raged, moviegoers turned to streaming.

Hollywood wants us to return.

But will we?

“Top Gun: Maverick” is Hollywood’s long-delayed fingers-crossed test.

My guess is that this sequel will, as hoped, fill multiplexes. It grossed $150 million, second only to “Pirates of the Caribbean” for Memorial weekend. Add another $100 million overseas.

Attendance will fall back. Future moviegoers will be increasingly picky. The golden age of live cinema is over.

But there’s more at stake than the box office. My experience in teaching and in life is that the long-term cost of the pandemic will prove to be the collateral effects of isolation.

I see people caring less about their communities than before -- less likely to raise their hands to volunteer, more self-contained.

Can we begin to reach out and take care of each other again?

Silly though it may seem, this Tom Cruise movie has a micro-role to play in getting us to hold hands again -- or, at least to watch a movie about fighter jets without texting or talking to each other.

Such reassuring theater manners would be a good dress rehearsal for a renewal of compassion for each other in our post-COVID lives.

Our current selfishness worries me. I’ll take any sign of hope I can get. Even Tom, couch-jumper.

