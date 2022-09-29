Film Review: The Woman King

The Woman King

At the Cinemark

(PG-13)

Grade: B

“Woman King” makes a powerful cultural statement about the power of black women throughout history. Like “Black Panther” costuming and choreography is exquisite.

No sense burying the lead: I never really warmed to this story. My head, which welcomed a consciousness-raising film about Black women, said “Yes!”

But my heart was mostly unmoved.

I left surprised that I didn’t like “Woman King” more.

I absolutely loved “Black Panther,” which focused on a black king, and featured strong black women.

I’ve slowly figured out two reasons why my applause was muted – an ethical qualm, formulaic writing.

But let’s start with positives.

“Woman King” is a gloriously colorful anthem to black women seizing control of the world, with swords flaying and feet kicking. It’s set in Africa in 1823, with a focus on slave traders who buy blacks and transport them to America.

The story showcases a femme warrior, embodied ferociously by Viola Davis, with electric support from Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim.

The scenes of slaves being imprisoned and traded are necessarily depressing and disturbing. An army of ruthless patriarchal fighters are decimated by an outnumbered band of women warriors.

Critics and audiences are enthusiastically embracing this gender reversal, where women are neither subservient nor weak. In battles to the death, women prevail. Matriarchal mayhem. No mercy.

But I quickly tired of the battlefield slaughter, and preordained result. Yes, men have been winning film wars for 100 years and, yes, women deserve reparation, I suppose.

What was missing was some interior complexity to make the battles more human.

Is slaughter by women the best answer to slaughter by men? No, it’s not.

I don’t welcome violence, no matter the gender of the victor.

I hoped Viola would provide an alternative to violence as a way to resolve conflict.

How about this: Women warriors follow in Gandhi’s footsteps, replacing eye-for-an-eye with moral restraint? Yeah, the pathological male warriors would undoubtedly have rejected Viola’s prelude, but could we try, first?

Instead, violence is glorified once again: the slaughter is on. Male corpses everywhere. Women cheering. Tears would have been a more appropriate response.

The story includes a predictable “reveal” and a gratuitous romance, including ripped abs. The training of young women warriors seemed formulaic, rather than empowering.

I just don’t think the writing did justice to Viola’s band of sisters. We needed more nuance in the prelude to battle, more complexity in relationships – fewer moral platitudes!

None of this changes the fact that I’m the outlier. Most critics and moviegoers have embraced “Woman King” enthusiastically.

One critic found it “awe-inspiring to see these women, particularly women of color, radiating so much power.” Another found the story a “welcoming widening of history” which tells the story of slavery without “black trauma.”

It’s not that I’m not applauding at all, but that I’m only applauding politely – right fingers tapping left palm.

I wanted to cheer.