Film Review: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Grade: B-
The power of “Billie Holiday” lies entirely in a full-soul performance by Andra Day, herself a fine jazz singer. From first note to last breath, Day brings Holiday to us in all her pain and all her glory.
We get to hear a lot of Billie’s music – all sung by Day. No lip-synch needed.
Some songs are sung, uninterrupted, from first beat to final bow. The movie knows Billie’s audience prefers lyrics to prose, so the music flows. Stay for the final credits and hear more Billie ballads.
At exactly 85 minutes into this 125-minute film, Day sings Holiday’s signature song: “Strange Fruit,” her musical memorial to victims of a Southern lynching. Holiday didn’t write that song, but it became her anthem.
Holiday’s standing on stage in a gorgeous gown, with a white gardenia over her left ear and jewels sparkling. Day delivers a poignant rendition of “Strange Fruit,” one that reminded me of that moment in “Les Miserables” when Anne Hathaway sang “I Dreamed a Dream.”
That song won Hathaway the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
Day’s singing of “Strange Fruit” most likely helped her to defeat favorites Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a drama.
Frances and Carey are apt to be back for a rematch on Oscar night, April 25. Once again Andra will be the underdog, but I wouldn’t be shocked if she won again.
Personally, I’d vote for Frances, but I’ll nod respectfully if Andra has the statue in her hands.
I’m sad to report, however, that despite loving every measure from Andra Day, I was ultimately disappointed by the movie itself. I think it’s because the story was framed so narrowly as an FBI-versus-Billie drama.
Yes, the government harassed Holiday. They even arrested her on her death bed. Hoover and his Feds are guilty as charged.
But the script seems to imply that the vendetta against Holiday by the federal government was the primary reason for her struggles and ultimate early death. Her struggles were deeper than that. Systemic racism and patriarchy were the driving forces that beat Billie down.
The film does include those elements, but stakes its narrative on the title: “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” I wanted to see a movie simply called, “Billie.”
When the Hoover Vacuums sat around a table devising a scheme to clean up society by Bringing Billie Down I just shook my head. The struggle for racial justice has been painfully oversimplified.
OK, we get it. They are after her. They will arrest her if she sings “Strange Fruit.”
Now let’s spend time with Billie.
We do watch her battle addiction – including heroin. But there have been deeper portrayals of addiction on the screen – with more nuance during the descent.
At times, Billie’s search for meaning and love almost becomes a background story. Those agents are caricatures of evil agents trying to destroy a vulnerable black singer.
The one fleshed out agent is the one who double-crossed Billie, Jimmie Fletcher. He regretted that decision for a lifetime, we are told. He starts out betraying her, and ends up falling in love with her. Trevante Rhodes is convincing as the Judas Fed, which echoes another winter film, “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
I saw this film about a week ago, and every time I think back I get more disappointed. Even the sex and nudity, which steamed up my glasses at the time, seems, in retrospect, gratuitous.
But then there’s Andra Day.
Her performance is worthy of praise no matter the surroundings. And thanks to Andra, Billie Holiday receives some long overdue understanding and praise.
Her heroin addiction tainted her legacy, that’s clear. But in the context of being abused as a kid and exploited both as a singer and as a partner, her escape into drugs becomes just sad, not criminal.
This Hulu original film is followed on that channel by an Oprah interview with director Lee Daniels, writer Suzan-Lori Parks and actors Trevante Rhodes and Andra Day. It’s an overly fawning conversation, but it’s still worth watching.
Lee Daniels, who gave us “Precious” and “Monster’s Ball,” gets applause for telling stories from black history through a black lens. And Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks constructs some powerful moments.
But the central conflict is simply too linear and too reductive to do justice to the enigma that is Billie Holiday.