Film Review: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Frances and Carey are apt to be back for a rematch on Oscar night, April 25. Once again Andra will be the underdog, but I wouldn’t be shocked if she won again.

Personally, I’d vote for Frances, but I’ll nod respectfully if Andra has the statue in her hands.

I’m sad to report, however, that despite loving every measure from Andra Day, I was ultimately disappointed by the movie itself. I think it’s because the story was framed so narrowly as an FBI-versus-Billie drama.

Yes, the government harassed Holiday. They even arrested her on her death bed. Hoover and his Feds are guilty as charged.

But the script seems to imply that the vendetta against Holiday by the federal government was the primary reason for her struggles and ultimate early death. Her struggles were deeper than that. Systemic racism and patriarchy were the driving forces that beat Billie down.

The film does include those elements, but stakes its narrative on the title: “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” I wanted to see a movie simply called, “Billie.”

When the Hoover Vacuums sat around a table devising a scheme to clean up society by Bringing Billie Down I just shook my head. The struggle for racial justice has been painfully oversimplified.