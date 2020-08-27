Film Review: The Railway Children (1970)

The railway children, channeling “Downsy,” wave to one lonely man on the train who is so touched by their warm smiles and happy waves, that he gets off to meet them. They tell him of their plight, and the man sets out to help.

There’s an optimistic spirit in “Railway Children” that transports us to a very special destination.

“Railway Children” is often praised for its extraordinary ending, and its praise well deserved.

The conclusion comes in two parts.

First, Bobbie waits on the station’s landing, hoping against hope her dad might be on the next train. One day, she stands on the station landing. Steam still clouds the train. She’s losing hope, just as her dad steps out of the steam. Daughter runs into her his arms: “Oh, Daddy!”

And then, when we think we are done, the camera slowly turns back to the tracks, near where the railway children saved so many lives. The locomotive is stopped there.

In front of the engine, stands the entire cast – a couple dozen strong – waving handkerchiefs to us as the credits roll.

Oh, my. How can we not cry?

“Railway Children” is a train itself, transporting us to a magical destination.