Film Review: The Railway Children (1970)

The Railway Children (1970)
Online
Grade: A
Three children sit on a fence on a hill overlooking the railroad tracks.
When the train rolls by, its whistle like music to their ears, they pull out handkerchiefs and wave to the passengers. At first, only one man sees them. He smiles, folds up his newspaper and waves back.
Much later, dozens of ladies and gentlemen aboard will wave handkerchiefs back in gratitude to the “Railway Children.”
The three kids, Bobbie, Peter and Phyllis, became “the railway children” one daring day when a mudslide covered the tracks while they were waiting to wave. The children feared for the lives of those on board – people they’ve never met, but always loved.
Led by fierce Bobbie, the eldest, they determined to stop the train before it crashed into the fallen rocks.
“We need something to wave!” says Bobbie. “Our red petticoats!”
Channeling Brandi Chastain, the girls rip off their petticoats and share pieces with their brother. They stand directly on the tracks in the path of the steel machine, waving frantically. The two youngest children fear for their lives, but Bobbie holds her ground, closes her eyes and keeps the faith – and the train screeches to a halt, but a few petticoat ruffles away from her. Only then, does Bobbie faint.
“Railway Children” is a touching 1905 book, turned into an equally moving British film. The classic 1970 edition is available online, but only with some persistent searching for “Railway Children Full Movie Jenny Agutter.” It’s the version lasting 109 minutes, 1:49. Persist and find this one.
The story is quite simple. A happy London family is ripped apart when the father is falsely accused of treason, and taken away from the home. Now poor, the family moves to a country house in Three Chimneys, near the railway tracks. Money is scarce, food is a luxury.
But these three are indomitable children, raised by parents who taught them to keep faith in hard times. Just sitting on the fence and waving to the train is a day’s joy.
There are a dozen scenes that sent chills through me, just because of the unpretentious portrayal of these children. I’ve always marveled at kids who rise from tough beginnings to chase their dreams. The odds are long and obstacles never-ending, but they keep waving at the trains and smiling. One day, they’ll be on board.
The message reminds us that a “John Downs” random act of kindness can ripple through lives and communities.
John Downs (1942-2002) was a Carroll College professor whose kindness lives on in Helena. He chopped wood for empty fireplaces and encouraged discouraged students. When adoring students stood outside his hospital window, he tried to brush them away, saying “others needed love more.” Not true, John.
The railway children, channeling “Downsy,” wave to one lonely man on the train who is so touched by their warm smiles and happy waves, that he gets off to meet them. They tell him of their plight, and the man sets out to help.
There’s an optimistic spirit in “Railway Children” that transports us to a very special destination.
“Railway Children” is often praised for its extraordinary ending, and its praise well deserved.
The conclusion comes in two parts.
First, Bobbie waits on the station’s landing, hoping against hope her dad might be on the next train. One day, she stands on the station landing. Steam still clouds the train. She’s losing hope, just as her dad steps out of the steam. Daughter runs into her his arms: “Oh, Daddy!”
And then, when we think we are done, the camera slowly turns back to the tracks, near where the railway children saved so many lives. The locomotive is stopped there.
In front of the engine, stands the entire cast – a couple dozen strong – waving handkerchiefs to us as the credits roll.
Oh, my. How can we not cry?
“Railway Children” is a train itself, transporting us to a magical destination.
The book ends beautifully, too, as the children walk out into the fields to give mom and dad time to reunite after years apart.
Let’s let author Edith Nesbit, who serialized the story in London Magazine in 1905, take us home.
“I think it will be best for us to go quickly and quietly away,” narrates Bobbie. “At the end of the field, among the thin gold spikes of grass and the harebells and Gipsy roses and St. John's Wort, we may just take one last look, over our shoulders, at the white house where neither we nor anyone else is wanted now.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.