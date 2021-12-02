Film Review: The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog

At The Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: A-

I’m tired of seeing other places standing in for Montana in Big Sky movies.

“The Power of the Dog,” set in Montana in 1925, was written in 1967 by Thomas Savage (1915-2003) who grew up on a ranch in Beaverhead County.

Why, then, travel to New Zealand to shoot the movie? Most likely because director Jane Campion lives in New South Wales. Come to where the story was born, folks! A river runs through it!

Let’s saddle up and explore the closeted side of Montana cowboys – boots with no spurs.

Writer/director Jane Campion uses a feminist lens to capture cattle drives.

“It’s a ranch story,” said Campion in one interview. “But nobody’s got a gun.”

At the outset the script serves up a thick side dish of macho.

But just as we start growing uncomfortable with the misogyny that’s flowing from rancher Phil, writer Campion pulls the lever and sends her train down a side track.

The story revolves around two brothers who run the family ranch. George keeps the books, while Phil gets dirty, herding cattle and maintaining the property.

When Phil first appears, he’s a dark, angry man with a trigger-temper. He treats the ranch cook, Rose, with chilling disrespect. But his most vicious attacks are saved for her effeminate son Peter.

Cumberbatch channels hostility deeply, convincingly. His short fuse is burning and we keep waiting for powder to blow.

Campion has said Cumberbatch stayed in character during filming. She had to reassure the cast: “He’s nice. You’ll meet him at the end.”

We don’t trust Phil, who’s covering Yale sensibilities with mud. Friendly overtures by him towards Peter seem more like grooming, than befriending. “When you fall off, you get back on,” he says unsympathetically, during a riding lesson.

To me Cumberbatch had become Javier Bardem, flipping his coin. This was no country for young boys who craft paper flowers.

The final act of “Power of the Dog” is best experienced, rather than foreshadowed. Suffice it to say that revelations give rise to transformations.

Campion’s film is insistently tense and her presentation of characters nuanced and ambiguous. Flawed Montanans, one and all – and yet redeemable.

Cumberbatch delivers a performance Oscar will love. The supporting players could be nominated, too: Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and, most notably Kodi Smit-McPhee as Peter. The score, including ominous whistling, sets the mood – as does the exquisite framing of Australian cinematographer Ari Wegner.

The title is taken from a biblical passage warning of “the power of the dogs,” which metaphorically might refer to Phil’s battles with disabling grief and toxic masculinity.

Neither Savage nor Campion are judging. They treat broken people compassionately.

“The Power of the Dog” is a feminist Western, in the rarefied company of “High Noon” and “The Rider.”

Some say you can tell a true cowboy by the type of horse he rides. Well, there are some new horses in the pasture.

