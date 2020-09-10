Film Review: The Personal History of David Copperfield

But I embraced only one character, Eleazar. Her portrayal of Agnes, a close friend and eventually his second wife, has heart and depth. Her approach restrained and poignant, where most others are unrestrained and often “cute.”

The rest of the cast is breathless most of the time, as they interpret the people of Dickens’ universe as overwrought comic caricatures. I’m not convinced the spirit of Dickens has been honored, but, in fairness, the intent was obviously to reinvent an old classic.

Enough. I repeat myself.

I think I shall end by turning the pulpit over to a few adoring critics.

“The new David Copperfield may be better than the book,” writes The Atlantic. “Armando Iannucci’s film is a mad, loving, and brilliantly cinematic extrapolation of the novel.”

Better than the book? Is there higher praise? Well, yes.

“Forget every Charles Dickens screen adaptation you’ve ever seen - Armando Iannucci’s take on David Copperfield is the funniest, freshest, most fulfilling cinematic foray into Victorian England since, maybe, ever,” writes the Saturday Evening Post.

“Maybe ever” sounds like it might be a few bus stops past eternity.