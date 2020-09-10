Film Review: The Personal History of David Copperfield

David Copperfield
There are times when a critical fish must acknowledge swimming upstream. That happens when reviewers and moviegoers alike enthusiastically embrace a film that left me cold or yawning.
Most infamously, that happened in 1981 when I panned “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” The intense letters felt like a public flogging.
To make matters worse, I messed up the “Raiders” plot summary, inspiring many letters to begin: “I couldn’t figure out why you didn’t love ‘Raiders’ until I realized you obviously didn’t see it!” Ouch.
I still have bruises on my ego that haven’t fully healed.
Well, I’m might be a minority of one again with Armando Iannucci’s “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”
Critic Anthony Lane of the New Yorker praised “Copperfield” for its “unblushing theatricality.”
Lane celebrates that style while I found it exhausting and off-putting.
In stage terms, I found the production “over-blocked,” with every scene choreographed so ostentatiously that I was unable to enjoy the beloved Dickens’ novel buried underneath. I felt Iannucci was calling attention to his own directorial style, standing between us and Dickens.
Every sentence is embellished with a few bold faced words, a telltale eyebrow, or perhaps an exclamation point or two. Characters don’t walk – they almost dance at times.
There are just too many occasions when style smothers content.
I loved Alistair Sim’s “Christmas Carol” and David Lean’s “Oliver Twist.” Please, sir, may I have some more like those?
And yet the world disagrees – and loudly so.
The Rotten Tomatoes rating for “Copperfield” is 93%, and reviews mostly gush.
When that happens, the auteur’s style of storytelling clearly isn’t in synch with my own soul’s metronome.
I like quiet church services and slow movies. I like interior dramas and illuminating stories.
I never warmed to “David Copperfield.”
However, many readers will enjoy the film, so let’s balance my bias a bit.
The cast is exceptional with Dev Patel in the lead, supported by Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie and Rosalind Eleazar.
The film embraces color-blind casting, much in the style of “Hamilton.” That’s refreshing, too. Costumes are magnificent and the look of Dickens’ London is meticulously recreated.
But I embraced only one character, Eleazar. Her portrayal of Agnes, a close friend and eventually his second wife, has heart and depth. Her approach restrained and poignant, where most others are unrestrained and often “cute.”
The rest of the cast is breathless most of the time, as they interpret the people of Dickens’ universe as overwrought comic caricatures. I’m not convinced the spirit of Dickens has been honored, but, in fairness, the intent was obviously to reinvent an old classic.
Enough. I repeat myself.
I think I shall end by turning the pulpit over to a few adoring critics.
“The new David Copperfield may be better than the book,” writes The Atlantic. “Armando Iannucci’s film is a mad, loving, and brilliantly cinematic extrapolation of the novel.”
Better than the book? Is there higher praise? Well, yes.
“Forget every Charles Dickens screen adaptation you’ve ever seen - Armando Iannucci’s take on David Copperfield is the funniest, freshest, most fulfilling cinematic foray into Victorian England since, maybe, ever,” writes the Saturday Evening Post.
“Maybe ever” sounds like it might be a few bus stops past eternity.
Peter Travers, a Rolling Stone critic I admire, ends his review by touching a sword to Iannucci’s bowed shoulders.
“The writer-director also conceives David as a born writer who takes on the personality traits of everyone he meets in the search for his own identity,” writes Travers. “And it’s in watching David start to become the ‘hero of his own life’ that gives this irresistible romp its indelible spirit. This teeming film sometimes bursts at the seams, but it abounds with an exuberant energy that honors Dickens without embalming him in the literary past. It’s irresistible.”
Friends of mine even paid to rent the Cinemark to see this film. They, too, needed Roget’s Thesaurus to find enough superlatives.
OK, so I give up. People I love like “Copperfield” and so do the critics I admire.
Does that mean I’m changing my mind? No, I really didn’t enjoy the film. Gotta be honest, here.
So, we return to the river where we started with me swimming upstream to where I was born.
A lonely swim, perhaps, but it’s good exercise.
When I reach the headwater, I fully expect some “Raiders” fan will greet me by spinning heavy Arabian swords in anticipation of getting even, 39 years later.
