Film Review: 'The Godfather' tastes best when it’s served cold

“The Godfather” and “The Godfather: Part II”

Streaming on Amazon, et al.

(R)

Grades: A

I can never refuse "The Godfather."

Anytime I hear Nino Rota’s hypnotic theme beckoning on cable, I pause to listen, to watch. “Just a brief hello to a family friend,” I think.

But the friend never leaves -- one minute turns to 10, and eventually the evening is gone, papers still ungraded.

Both “The Godfather” and “The Godfather II” are addictive, more seductive than Ingrid Bergman’s most alluring wink.

The 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” seems the right time to ponder the appeal of Coppola’s masterpieces -- on moviegoers, on men, on me.

Books have been written deconstructing the genius of these family films -- the hypnotic cinematography, the hummable music, the impeccable casting, the artful direction.

But I’m going to set all that aside and simply ponder the gravitational pull of those films on me, and, perhaps on all men.

A facile explanation for the appeal of the Godfather films to men is that they remind us of the era when men ruled the world, that nostalgic time before we were politely asked to shut up and share the stage -- and the power.

On behalf of my gender, I’ll confess that part of the appeal of "The Godfather" is MMGA, make men great again. How can I order my hat?

But as counterintuitive as it seems, I actually think there’s a spiritual reason why we’re drawn to these gangster films: The story uncovers the light in dark souls, the threads of redeemable goodness in bloody quilts.

We see tenderness inside an assassin. We see guilt and regret inside the Mafia mastermind. We see a grandpa running in the garden with his grandson before he dies.

Some might say Al Pacino’s charm is the magnet, but I would argue his appeal lies in our love for him, our hope he will purge his demons.

As a young man, Michael rejected the family business. He enrolled at Dartmouth and served in the Marines, earning a Navy Cross. He courted and married sweet women.

The final scene in “The Godfather II” is haunting -- a long closeup of Michael, sitting alone near the lake, remembering Fredo. He will regret killing his brother for the rest of his life, and will reach out to his former wife Kate in guilt and grief.

All of us hope, at the gates, that Saint Peter will underestimate our faults and overestimate our virtues. We wish that fate for Michael, too.

The Godfather saga is ultimately a spiritual allegory depicting the human longing for undeserved grace.

In Michael, we see parts of ourselves -- our worst, our best. Rationally, we know Michael deserves no mercy, but our faith reminds us atonement is not logical.

If Michael can forgive himself, and be forgiven, perhaps there’s hope for us, too.

And so, no matter how many times he asks, no matter what we were doing, we never refuse to join the Godfather for another family meal.