Film Review: The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans

At the Cinemark

(PG-13)

Grade: A

Steven Spielberg was born in 1946. He’s December. I’m February. I’m the elder.

Steven loved his Lionel train which raced around its oval track. I loved my Lionel train, too.

He owns $200 million in real estate and has a few trophies on his shelves.

I also own a house and treasure a loving cup given me by a middle school basketball team I once coached.

Brothers from different mothers!

“The Fabelmans” is Spielberg’s autobiographical journey back to his childhood, to trace the roots of his values and his passions.

I worried that this film might be cloying, but Spielberg vulnerably dives into dark, unflattering territory – childhood bullies, cruel anti-Semitism and the disintegration of his parents' marriage.

Yes, we do watch him fall in love with the camera, but that dream is relegated to the background, with the foreground devoted to the ever-growing family fault lines.

What emerges is a textured look at the pain that defined Spielberg as a young boy. We learn how he gathered the courage to lean into the wind. He emerged from the confluent storms with his dreams still alive, his spirit still optimistic.

The formative irony is that despite the tension at home, he still took the best from each parent to shape his soul and forge his career.

From his mother, he inherited an adventurous spirit, unafraid to take risks. Mom was an accomplished pianist, with an artistic spirit.

From his dad he gained an entrepreneur’s appreciation for planning and hard work. His dad was an engineer, with a love of spreadsheets and certainty.

Mom pulled young Steven towards the clouds, while dad held on to his feet.

His career shows both influences: Mom waves goodbye to ET. Dad cries as the girl in the red coat walks down the street.

Dreams grounded in suffering.

As the parents, both Michelle Williams and Paul Dano sensitively walk the tightrope of loving the child while navigating a break up. Both try to protect the children from being struck by collateral shrapnel from the marital goodbye.

Considerable power in “Fabelmans” comes from the young actors, especially his three sisters. The script captures the tender bond between siblings – rescuing, comforting. Proud sister, in glasses, hovers over brother’s shoulder as he edits.

A signature moment: a buzzed mom, backlit by headlights, dances by a campfire in her revealing nightie. Cinematographer Steven takes photos while horrified sister tries to restore decorum.

She warns her mom that people can see through it! Mom stays in the clouds, dancing on.

Scenes like that ring true – real kids, simultaneously all grown up and all messed up. Just like all of us.