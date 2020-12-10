Film Review: The Crown, Seasons 1-4

The Crown, Seasons 1-4
On Netflix
Grade: A-, overall
Before we start, I’m wondering if I might request a neck bow or curtsy from my readers? Protocol, you know.
Thank you for understanding.
I’ve heard it said of sled-dogs that unless you are the lead dog, the view is always the same.
Prince Philip put this wisdom more elegantly.
“We are all outsiders,” he says to a dejected Princess Diana, “apart from one person, the only person that matters. She’s the oxygen we all breathe, the essence of our duty.”
And, as the Prince speaks, we see the Queen at church, hands clasped, praying.
Usually, others lower their heads, in deference. But this time, we see the head that holds the crown, bowed.
I realize I’m four years late to this royal party, but I made up for lost time by binge-watching all 40 one-hour episodes of “The Crown,” covering 1947 to 1990.
Verdict: I was touched, moved and at times drawn to tears – and I was sad when it all ended.
Now, I must wait until 2022 for Season 5 – when Imelda Staunton is fitted for the crown.
I was mildly amused by the bodice-ripping royal romances, but I was captivated by the magnificent portrayals of the queen – first by Claire Foy, in seasons 1 and 2, and then by Olivia Colman, in seasons 3 and 4.
Those two phenomenal actresses imagine the heart, mind and soul of Queen Elizabeth. Their performances are textured, layered and sensitive. Others are typecast (big Winston, blonde Diana), but these ladies’ performances are internal.
Let’s start with the queen’s decision, early in the saga, to decide whether her sister Margaret should be allowed to marry Peter Townsend, a divorced man (S1,E6 & S1,E10).
Initially, as loving sister Lilibet, Elizabeth gives her blessing, remembering her pledge to her father “to never let one another down.” “Never!” “Never!”
But later, as The Queen, the duty-bound monarch will break that promise and let her sister down.
Elizabeth explains if she were only a sister, she would approve. Alas, the Queen – imprisoned by oaths and duties - must say no: “I have no choice.” That scene, which closes Season 1, is chilling.
The most powerful episode was “Aberfan,” the story of the mine disaster (S3, E3). Initially, the Queen chose not to go to the Welsh town to console grieving townspeople who lost 116 children. Eventually, she does visit, modeling the healing role a leader can play during crisis. We need leaders capable of tears.
Prince Charles’ school days are contrasted with his father’s school years in another poignant episode (S2,E9). Here, we see the cruelty bestowed upon royal children – a believable portrait of the price of having royal DNA.
Prince Philip’s internal crisis follows him through life, and he confesses to clergy of being vulnerable, haunted by withering faith (S3, E7). How could that much power not threaten one’s faith?
Which brings us to Season 4, the Princess Di saga, staged as a high class soap opera accented by an eating disorder and torrents of tears.
The initial courtship of Charles and Diana is beautifully introduced, but once they marry the script turns one-dimensional, demonizing Charles and victimizing Diana.
A highlight of Season 4 is Margaret Thatcher, played beautifully by Gillian Anderson. The Iron Lady’s relationship to the Queen is contentious, but respectful. And when Thatcher finally is forced to resign, their goodbye is tender.
Other memorable relationships include the Queen’s friendship with Winston Churchill, played with bluster and depth by John Lithgow.
Overall, I strongly recommend “The Crown” as a well-made piece of historical fiction that speculates on what’s inside the hearts and souls of the royals.
I’ll let historians argue with their heads, I simply watched with my heart. We get a believable accounting how power can unsettle one’s soul.
Apart from the Queen, my favorite royal was Princess Anne, portrayed with cynical intelligence by Erin Doherty.
Lady Di ends Season 4 with a scathing indictment of all things royal, calling the palace a “loveless cave, with no hope and no lights anywhere.”
Thanks to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman we appreciate the compassion and dignity inside Elizabeth, who is alternately sister, mother, partner and Queen.
The Queen did not choose her role, but accepted it graciously, like one might an arranged marriage. She chose to embrace her destiny while learning her lines: “I invite you to form a government in my name.”
I admired Elizabeth for doing her best to keep her balance as she walked across the red carpet in her gold leather, ruby-bespeckled shoes, weighed down by her crown.
