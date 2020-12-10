Film Review: The Crown, Seasons 1-4

I was mildly amused by the bodice-ripping royal romances, but I was captivated by the magnificent portrayals of the queen – first by Claire Foy, in seasons 1 and 2, and then by Olivia Colman, in seasons 3 and 4.

Those two phenomenal actresses imagine the heart, mind and soul of Queen Elizabeth. Their performances are textured, layered and sensitive. Others are typecast (big Winston, blonde Diana), but these ladies’ performances are internal.

Let’s start with the queen’s decision, early in the saga, to decide whether her sister Margaret should be allowed to marry Peter Townsend, a divorced man (S1,E6 & S1,E10).

Initially, as loving sister Lilibet, Elizabeth gives her blessing, remembering her pledge to her father “to never let one another down.” “Never!” “Never!”

But later, as The Queen, the duty-bound monarch will break that promise and let her sister down.

Elizabeth explains if she were only a sister, she would approve. Alas, the Queen – imprisoned by oaths and duties - must say no: “I have no choice.” That scene, which closes Season 1, is chilling.