Film Review: Sound of Metal

He joins them in games and they climb over him.

In one touching scene, Ruben takes a restless boy outside to calm him. The boy lays his head on a slide. Ruben goes to the other end of the slide, and gently taps out rhythms, captivating and charming the deaf child.

Ruben is so caring with kids that the man who runs the school offers him a job to stay and help.

But Ruben wants music again – and he wants his hearing back. And that sets up the thoughtful concluding exploration of sound and silence.

Ruben sells his RV and instruments to get money for an implant that will restore his hearing. While he’s waiting for that procedure, he asks if he can stay at the school.

The answer from his mentor (Paul Raci) is a startling and firm, “No.”

Ruben is told he must leave because no one at the school believes deafness is a handicap. And since Ruben is clearly trying to escape the world of the deaf for a “better” world, his presence is no longer welcome – and could be harmful.

The final chapter is a thoughtful journey into deafness. Ruben’s new “ears” are digitally remanufactured. In crowds, the sounds are cluttered, sometimes “tinny.”