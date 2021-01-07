Film Review: Soul

Soul
On Disney Plus
(PG)
Grade: A-
Disney has been laying a mousetrap for moviegoers since Nov. 12, 2019.
That’s the day Disney Plus appeared online. More than 10 million signed up in the first 24 hours.
I did not nibble on Mickey’s cheese. Nor did the free trial draw me in.
But with the arrival of Pixar’s “Soul” – plus wanting to finally see “Mulan” as well - I decided to subscribe. For $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, we get the full Disney library.
With studio releases headed online, I’ve decided it’s worth it.
“Soul” is, as always, a Pixar visual treat. Pixar takes us to the afterlife – where souls live. These souls talk of the life on earth, and then they talk about the return trip.
That’s the first hint that “Soul” is a spiritual offering, with distinctly Eastern spices.
Pixar’s writer director Pete Docter acknowledges doing “a lot of research, talking with priests and rabbis, looking at Hinduism, Buddhism ... to see what they could teach us about the nature of the soul.”
A spiritual “interfaith” journal, “Medium,” reflects on the Asian spiritual roots in “Soul.”
“The film has fingerprints of Eastern Philosophical traditions all over it, namely Buddhism, but also Taoism,” writes Allison J. Van Tilborgh. “Samsara is the endless cycle of rebirths we are each in until we reach nirvana.”
She sees these spiritual threads woven into “Soul.”
But soul has another meaning as well – the heart of jazz.
The story finds a black jazz musician in a funk, dreaming of making music in the clubs, but relegated to directing an off-key school band (echoes of “Mr. Holland’s Opus”).
And then, just as this kids’ movie is reaching for the music stand to turn its first page...
Joe dies.
Hope you weren’t getting too attached to Joe, kids.
But Joe’s end is just his beginning. He will enter Pixar’s imagination, where the afterlife becomes a swirl of ghostly galleons tossed upon cloudy seas. Wait. Wrong poem.
There’s an unsettling moving walkway that’s taking these lost souls toward something that looks a little like a black hole. Joe wants off.
Nearby, souls are leaning over another hole, perhaps an “earth portal.”
We learn these souls are awaiting reassignment.
This isn’t the Great Hereafter, but rather the Great Before. Death is but a stage in a cycle of long eternal life – in and out of other realms.
Joe, of course, would love to descend/ascend back into music.
At this point, “Soul” takes a comic turn for the worse as Tina Fey’s soul goes with Joe to earth, and she ends up in Joe-the-musician and while he ends up in a calico cat.
Hey, Pixar. Been having lunch with the Disney crew? Please, don’t.
When that detour finally ends, “Soul” enters its exquisite final movement, highlighted by Joe sitting down at the piano and waiting for inspiration.
At first he seems to be drawing on his musical training, but his memory takes him back to special moments in his life – each featuring what Thomas Howells, my English professor, once called a “concrete universal,” packed with epiphanies.
He gathers up a maple “helicopter” seed, a thread, a lollipop, bread and even a slice of pizza and places them on the piano – and from those concrete symbols, Joe draws out music that captures his own soul.
And at that point the soul of Jazz and the rejuvenated spiritual soul of Joe are one. Nirvana, perhaps.
Director Pete Docter was asked about the inspiration for this film, and he pointed to many sources. But an anecdote in one interview was illuminating.
Docter talked of the time Herbie Hancock was playing piano during a Miles Davis trumpet solo when Hancock admits he “played something that you could say was technically wrong.”
What happened next inspired both Herbie Hancock and Pete Docter.
“Miles took a breath, and he played some notes, and he made my chord right. ... It took me years to figure out what actually happened. Here's what happened: I judged what I had played. Miles didn't. Miles just accepted it as something new that happened.”
The movie “Soul” is about Joe accepting himself as flawed and letting it flow warmly into his life music.
Joe’s simple flawed soul unifies his spirit all the way to his fingertips, and his keyboard comes alive.
Second time around, Joe found himself. He’s encouraging us to get it right the first time.
Post note: The final screen credits offer a poignant ode to COVID. “Produced at Pixar ... and in homes with artists at least six feet away from each other throughout the Bay area.”