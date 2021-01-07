Film Review: Soul

This isn’t the Great Hereafter, but rather the Great Before. Death is but a stage in a cycle of long eternal life – in and out of other realms.

Joe, of course, would love to descend/ascend back into music.

At this point, “Soul” takes a comic turn for the worse as Tina Fey’s soul goes with Joe to earth, and she ends up in Joe-the-musician and while he ends up in a calico cat.

Hey, Pixar. Been having lunch with the Disney crew? Please, don’t.

When that detour finally ends, “Soul” enters its exquisite final movement, highlighted by Joe sitting down at the piano and waiting for inspiration.

At first he seems to be drawing on his musical training, but his memory takes him back to special moments in his life – each featuring what Thomas Howells, my English professor, once called a “concrete universal,” packed with epiphanies.

He gathers up a maple “helicopter” seed, a thread, a lollipop, bread and even a slice of pizza and places them on the piano – and from those concrete symbols, Joe draws out music that captures his own soul.

And at that point the soul of Jazz and the rejuvenated spiritual soul of Joe are one. Nirvana, perhaps.