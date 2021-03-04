Film Review: Rocks

But how to survive?

They will beat the odds because of plucky Rocks who turns from daughter at sunrise to mom at sunset.

They will survive because of the iron-willed determination of a flock of iron-willed sisters – Rocks’ 16-year-old classmates, who simply refuse, with all their being, to let Rocks get hurt.

The friendship between these girls is hilarious, touching and inspiring. The catalyst at the center is Sumaya, who loves to dance and who can see straight into her friend’s heart.

Somehow, Rocks manages to navigate anger, fear, poverty and tears.

There’s no happy ending here, but rather a realistic one.

Like “Nomadland,” Rocks relies on a group of non-actors, ordinary teens, to capture teen life in London, circa 2019.

Director Sarah Gavron used “street casting” through weekend auditions to find kids who would be oblivious to the camera and true to their teen spirit. The kids are better than alright – they are brilliant.

The production is virtually all female – cast and crew. The story has distinctly feminine spirit, portraying sisterhood with conviction, passion and spontaneity.