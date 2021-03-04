Film Review: Rocks

Rocks
On Netflix
(PG-13)
Grade: A
In a small London council flat, a British-Nigerian mom is cooking breakfast for her two kids, daughter Shola, 15, and son Emmanuel, 7. Shola, nicknamed, "Rocks," notices mom’s morning meal of “yam and eggs” is a little more special than usual.
She asks mom why.
“Because you’ve got a big day ahead of you.”
After breakfast, the kids head to school.
But as Rocks leaves, Mom calls her back to the doorway for a long hug.
Rocks sees her friend waiting down below, and pulls away, but mom reaches out to tightly hold her hand one more time.
Finally, she reluctantly lets her daughter slip away.
That’s the last time the two kids will see their mum.
At the end of the school day, Rocks finds a note, and some cash, in an envelope.
“Going away to clear head,” is all it says.
So begins a deeply moving, raw look at teen life in Britain.
Fundamentally, the story is unrelentingly sad as Rocks tries to take care of her younger brother without money to pay rent or feed him. Rocks knows child welfare, British version, will come for them if they don’t keep their plight hidden.
But how to survive?
They will beat the odds because of plucky Rocks who turns from daughter at sunrise to mom at sunset.
They will survive because of the iron-willed determination of a flock of iron-willed sisters – Rocks’ 16-year-old classmates, who simply refuse, with all their being, to let Rocks get hurt.
The friendship between these girls is hilarious, touching and inspiring. The catalyst at the center is Sumaya, who loves to dance and who can see straight into her friend’s heart.
Somehow, Rocks manages to navigate anger, fear, poverty and tears.
There’s no happy ending here, but rather a realistic one.
Like “Nomadland,” Rocks relies on a group of non-actors, ordinary teens, to capture teen life in London, circa 2019.
Director Sarah Gavron used “street casting” through weekend auditions to find kids who would be oblivious to the camera and true to their teen spirit. The kids are better than alright – they are brilliant.
The production is virtually all female – cast and crew. The story has distinctly feminine spirit, portraying sisterhood with conviction, passion and spontaneity.
The exception, of course, is younger brother Emmanuel, an abandoned boy. He didn’t even get the goodbye hug.
Emmanuel’s sad. He’s angry. He asks to sleep beside big sister for comfort and security.
We will see Rocks and Emmanuel run out of cash and out of food. We’ll see Rocks steal money from friends to feed her brother.
Rocks goes down a rabbit hole to a very dark place. She trusts no one, the legacy of reading that note from mom. “Going away to clear head.”
Sumaya is determined to help.
“We’ve got to tell somebody,” Sumaya says.
“I don’t need someone to worry for me,” snaps Rocks. “You have everything. A mom, a dad, a home. A perfect life. I’ve lost my mom. I’ve lost everything. I had no dad.”
Sumaya is shaken. She will cry. But Rocks got her nickname protecting Sumaya from bullies, and Sumaya’s love is unconditional. Karma.
Sumaya knows that she’ll need to take quills to hug this porcupine. And she does. Willingly. Proudly.
As Rocks loses hope and gets scared, she frightens little Emmanuel.
“I want mommy,” he cries.
The ending you will discover. Suffice it to say her friends will orchestrate a gutsy intervention of sorts, that will start the healing.
The scenes where the girls laugh and tease each other are contagious moments of pure joy.
They like to go to the school’s roof where they look out at the city. One girl shouts out her name, and all the friends join in a chorus of “or whatever.”
“Sumaya.” “Or whatever.” “Rocks.” “Or whatever.”
That bonding ritual is followed by giggling that won’t stop until an outwitted teacher tries futilely to rein in their teen spirit.
Bukky Bakray, as Rocks, is at the center, but it’s Kosar Ali as Sumaya we will remember longest.
Sumaya loves ballet. This free spirit may throw her hands up and pirouette spontaneously at any moment. Her laugh goes from tip to pointed toe. She’s a joyous human being who just happened to be recruited into a movie.
What a blessing for us to meet her.
May life’s strong winds never blow Sumaya’s joy away.