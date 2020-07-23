Film Review: Relic

Relic
At the Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: B
“Relic” is the best of movies and the worst of movies.
The first half shares wisdom into how Alzheimer’s ravages the matriarch and her family. The second half reverts to foolishness, as it retreats to a traditional horror film, snuffing out a terrific long fuse.
Film buffs will argue about “Relic,” with its advocates admiring the symbolic finish as a poetic insight into family grief.
But others, myself among them, will see the surreal finale as a retreat into horror tropes, rather than pursuing the Alzheimer’s tale to a more realistic, insightful ending.
Sure, it’s a horror film, I get it. But the best of horror focuses on the psychology of fear, rather than relying on monsters and surprise endings.
However, no one can deny that first-time Australian director Natalie Erika James has crafted an impressive film, signaling a bright future. Reviews compare her style to David Cronenberg. The film is sometimes described as a descendant of “Babadook” and “Hereditary.” James acknowledges those roots.
The film starts when grandma Edna (Roybn James) goes missing from her country home. The cops search the woods and follow all leads. Nothing.
Her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) are distraught.
Then, after all hope seemed lost, grandma shows up in the kitchen, preparing tea.
The response is predictable: “Where have you been?”
Grandma has no answer, and in the weeks that follow we see that her memory is declining. She gives her grand-daughter her wedding ring one fine day, and then accuses her of stealing the ring a few days later.
At times Grandma is the sweet matriarch who begat these powerful ladies. But, just as quickly, she will retreat into her own world, talking to herself and refusing to eat – and lashing out.
We watch the daughter and granddaughter struggle to understand and love Edna during her wild swings from sweet Grandma to a terrifying monster.
Those radical schizophrenic changes give rise to the symbolism, designed to help us understand how an Alzheimer’s patient retreats to a dark lonely place. Even those who love her most, can hardly recognize her when she leaves reality.
Director James decides to retreat to monster symbolism to illuminate this transformation of a loved one into a scary one.
In the context of the genre, I understand that decision, but I regret the choice, nonetheless.
The best of horror films tap into our fears and help us understand what frightens us.
Lots of horror films start out mysteriously, with our protagonists looking over their shoulders wondering what’s following them, or what that noise was or why Grandma is acting so weird today.
Frequently, Act I in these films is compelling, because we recognize the sense of foreboding and relate to uneasy feelings which may well have their source in us, rather than somewhere out there.
But in every horror film, there comes a moment, the crucible, when the script has to offer an explanation for what we’ve been dreading.
Too often, that explanation is unimaginative and external: a werewolf or a Mr. Hyde. Sometimes it’s a weird little kid with the devil inside. These revelations are accompanied by jump scares and lots of blood – perhaps a final chase as the proverbial Final Girl tries to escape.
Such films too often conclude with cheap scares and gruesome images – and a “surprise” ending.
The best of horror keeps the mystery inside our minds instead of supplying exterior answers to internal fears.
We were headed to a good place in the first hour of “Relic.”
Australian actress Robyn Nevin carries the film. She’s a classically trained stage actress, who was head of a major theater company. She’s a living legend in Australian theater. Nevin appeared in the “Matrix” movies, but her roots are in stage.
Nevin is totally convincing as an elderly lady whose memory is fading and whose behavior is erratic. Her daughter and granddaughter are worried for her – and for themselves.
The film is noteworthy for its feminist credentials: females in all lead roles plus director, writer and numerous technical roles.
The deep dive into Alzheimer’s has a distinctly feminine sensibility, but the ending compromises that interior portrait of aging.
Still, “Relic” is a well-made, thoughtful film which offers new evidence that old age is not for sissies. Even the final scene – which you must discover on your own – could be interpreted as feminine healing.
Sadly, that tenderness is preceded by head-bashing with a pipe.
Now that you’ve calmed down, mom, let’s hug.
