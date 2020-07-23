Film Review: Relic

The best of horror films tap into our fears and help us understand what frightens us.

Lots of horror films start out mysteriously, with our protagonists looking over their shoulders wondering what’s following them, or what that noise was or why Grandma is acting so weird today.

Frequently, Act I in these films is compelling, because we recognize the sense of foreboding and relate to uneasy feelings which may well have their source in us, rather than somewhere out there.

But in every horror film, there comes a moment, the crucible, when the script has to offer an explanation for what we’ve been dreading.

Too often, that explanation is unimaginative and external: a werewolf or a Mr. Hyde. Sometimes it’s a weird little kid with the devil inside. These revelations are accompanied by jump scares and lots of blood – perhaps a final chase as the proverbial Final Girl tries to escape.

Such films too often conclude with cheap scares and gruesome images – and a “surprise” ending.

The best of horror keeps the mystery inside our minds instead of supplying exterior answers to internal fears.

We were headed to a good place in the first hour of “Relic.”