Film Review: Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon

At the Cinemark and on Disney Plus

(PG)

Grade: A-

Hollywood has sent an adorable dragon to entice us to return to movie theaters. Sisu beckons us to head for the Cinemark to walk on her celestial lily pads into a gem of an animated kingdom.

For this Disney film, we have a choice of platforms: home or away.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” is now available for free to Disney subscribers as well as appearing on the Cinemark screens.