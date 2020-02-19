Film Review: Queen and Slim

The kid selling gas gives them free gas in exchange for holding their gun. The dancers in the bar give them free drinks and applaud as they hit the road. A young boy asks them to pose for a photo.

The black communities of America join arms to protect Queen and Slim for as long as they can. But with a bounty out, it will only take one Judas for them to change from anti-heroes to martyrs.

Director Melina Matsoukas focuses on faces during many of these encounters. We watch each bystander stare at the fleeing visitors before deciding between grace and greed. Queen and Slim are living on borrowed time, but people keep loaning them another hour, another day.

The performances by Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) and Jodie Turner-Smith are powerful, but for me the film’s ethical force lies in the internal drama playing out in the bystanders. Without that, we’ve got a formula police chase film, shot in black and blue.

I was most moved when Slim pulled into a bar. Queen begs him not to go inside where the crowd will surely recognize them. Slim’s decision to go in – and to dance with Queen in the middle of floor where all can see – seemed to me a declaration independence straight from Janis Joplin: Their freedom comes from having nothing left to lose.