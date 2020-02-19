Film Review: Queen and Slim

Queen and Slim
Grade: B+
A Tinder date. A traffic stop. Black woman down. White cop down.
Fugitives on the run.
That’s how “Queen and Slim” starts, and the tension never relents as a black couple flees for their lives.
They have left a white cop dead by the highway – partly self-defense, partly panic, but certainly, at a minimum, life in jail. No black man who kills a white cop will walk free again.
And so, they run.
And while they run, they fall slowly in love – one precarious escape after another.
“Queen and Slim” takes the incendiary topic of race and law enforcement and somehow fashions a dark love story without defusing any of the political power.
On the surface “Queen and Slim” is a chase movie, reworking the journey of Bonnie and Clyde. But the subtext of this film is where the power lies – and that unfolds one hideout at a time.
The killing has made headlines across the country. They are recognized at a gas station, at a bar and on the street.
The kid selling gas gives them free gas in exchange for holding their gun. The dancers in the bar give them free drinks and applaud as they hit the road. A young boy asks them to pose for a photo.
The black communities of America join arms to protect Queen and Slim for as long as they can. But with a bounty out, it will only take one Judas for them to change from anti-heroes to martyrs.
Director Melina Matsoukas focuses on faces during many of these encounters. We watch each bystander stare at the fleeing visitors before deciding between grace and greed. Queen and Slim are living on borrowed time, but people keep loaning them another hour, another day.
The performances by Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) and Jodie Turner-Smith are powerful, but for me the film’s ethical force lies in the internal drama playing out in the bystanders. Without that, we’ve got a formula police chase film, shot in black and blue.
I was most moved when Slim pulled into a bar. Queen begs him not to go inside where the crowd will surely recognize them. Slim’s decision to go in – and to dance with Queen in the middle of floor where all can see – seemed to me a declaration independence straight from Janis Joplin: Their freedom comes from having nothing left to lose.
Why not seize every moment of joy possible as the circle tightens?
Queen and Slim do have one chance of drawing for their inside straight. They have friends who may be able to get them from Florida to Cuba, if they can make it that far. So, there’s hope, no matter how slim. We’re worried, but never quite sure how it will all play out.
Ultimately, what seems like a stereotypical tale of lovers on the run, turns into a tale of grace and friendship. The world embraces them, however briefly, as they pass through.
By the end, they know they are loved, which gives them calmness and courage at a time when they will need both in abundance.