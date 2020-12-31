Film Review: Promising Young Woman

She’s “drunk.” He’s lonely. The “nice guy” sees opportunity, without cost.

But then, suddenly, the predator becomes the prey, and the victim takes total control.

All of this suggests a dark drama bordering on a horror film.

But the script continually comforts us and amuses us with dark comic moments – perhaps a clever line, perhaps an intentionally melodramatic “performance” at a bar. We’re being tempted to laugh, before being reminded in the end that our perceptions can make us complicit.

Writers struggle to explain the unsettling mix of tones. One feminist critic called it “jaunty, downright good-humored, even as it’s wrecking you.” NPR said it is “equal parts revenge thriller, rom-com and simmering female rage.”

In retrospect, the comic elements constitute a well-laid trap to test our own #MeToo sensibility.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In other words, the tale is walking a tightrope with no net, and it’s going to take a very savvy actress with total control of her craft not to fall off.

Enter Carey Mulligan – the perfect choice for this assignment, although Jennifer Lawrence might have been a suitable understudy. Mulligan could win the Oscar for this.