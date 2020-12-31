Film Review: Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman
At the Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: A-
We’ve seen this movie before. A woman gets drunk, and a guy takes her home and never asks consent.
But we’ve never seen this story told quite like “Promising Young Woman.”
The subversive script is a mis-direction play that always takes the path less traveled. We keep guessing, and we are always wrong – right to the last second. And we go home shaken.
First-time director Emerald Fennell (“Killing Eve”) is no Kubrick, but she has an uncanny ability to counterpoint intense darkness with unlikely melodies. Remember “Singing in the Rain” in “Clockwork Orange?”
This is very much a #MeToo movie told through the feminist lens of a keenly philosophical writer/director and an unflinching nuanced actress – without nudity.
Cassie, who dropped out of med school to support a traumatized close friend, decides it’s time for revenge – a long, meticulously planned and precisely chronicled search for ultimate accountability.
"Every week, I go to a club," says our heroine. "I act like I'm too drunk to stand. And every week a nice guy comes over to see if I'm OK."
She’s “drunk.” He’s lonely. The “nice guy” sees opportunity, without cost.
But then, suddenly, the predator becomes the prey, and the victim takes total control.
All of this suggests a dark drama bordering on a horror film.
But the script continually comforts us and amuses us with dark comic moments – perhaps a clever line, perhaps an intentionally melodramatic “performance” at a bar. We’re being tempted to laugh, before being reminded in the end that our perceptions can make us complicit.
Writers struggle to explain the unsettling mix of tones. One feminist critic called it “jaunty, downright good-humored, even as it’s wrecking you.” NPR said it is “equal parts revenge thriller, rom-com and simmering female rage.”
In retrospect, the comic elements constitute a well-laid trap to test our own #MeToo sensibility.
In other words, the tale is walking a tightrope with no net, and it’s going to take a very savvy actress with total control of her craft not to fall off.
Enter Carey Mulligan – the perfect choice for this assignment, although Jennifer Lawrence might have been a suitable understudy. Mulligan could win the Oscar for this.
Mulligan plays Cassie, once a top-of-her-class med school student. What happened? Well, that’s an epiphanic secret you can unpack for yourself. It’s in the #MeToo galaxy, but we don’t know whether Cassie is at the center or an orbiting planet.
There’s a chilling scene when Cassie confronts the med school dean. Cassie gets her appointment by suggesting she might re-enroll, but she has a darker purpose: to cross examine a complicit party.
The dean mouths words all-too-familiar in the #MeToo culture, implying we shouldn’t be too quick to turn an accusation into a nightmare for male med students.
“Do you know what a woman’s worst nightmare is?” asks Cassie, her eyes narrowing.
It’s not clear if Cassie knows how far she’ll go for justice. At times she seems to realize how devastating her hatred is to her own soul. She pumps the brakes while pondering forgiveness.
Are all regrettable decisions deserving of life-devastating accountability?
In one scene Cassie does forgive one man, after he seems to fully own his actions.
Cassie is not a steel-eyed purveyor of vengeance, but a deeply wounded woman on the verge of a breakdown. Cassie seemed to be writing her day’s script each morning, each moment.
In interviews, writer/director Fennell offered a complex account of her motives.
On the one hand Fennell insists that she “loves men” and that this isn’t a tale of punishment, but also of forgiveness.
But Fennell is careful to add that forgiveness must be earned by owning the offense, and reforming the soul. Sounds pretty theological, until we replay that answer through the lens of the final act.
She also says she wanted to present men not as creepy soulless predators, but as complex creatures who have shades of black and white weaving through them.
The coda of this film may lie in two lines we hear more than once.
“I’m a nice guy.”
“Are you?”
Fennell says such a textured portrayal of these men makes the story “even more icky” because it’s more honest and invites us to re-calibrate the “nice” people we’ve met. They aren’t evil, exactly.
“Promising Young Woman” is as provocative as it is elusive. The script invites us to hold predators accountable while also reflecting on redemption and forgiveness.
Like a classic poem, Fennell’s script has delicious ambiguities that will invite illuminating, angry arguments. No one will leave the theater unaffected or neutral, that’s certain.