Film Review: Princess Bride, 1987

“Princess Bride” is a quite delightful concoction that weaves traditional adventure together with subversive comedy that’s making fun of the very genre that’s unfolding.

We can stay inside the tale of love and revenge or, if we like, we can step out and laugh at the whole affair – and then dive back in. It’s kind of a meta-movie that operates in parallel worlds – a love story served with or without the wink. Our choice.

I’ll have a little of both, please. Thank you.

Once I figured out this isn’t really a love story, but some sort of Monty-Python’s-Life-of-Buttercup, I appreciated it in a whole new way.

And, as for those of you that still don’t like “Princess Bride,” well, you seem a decent fellow. I hate to kill you. (Chill out; it’s in the script!)

As the tale wound along toward the pit of despair, I began to laugh more as I tuned in to the clever dialogue. And who’s delivering the lines? Billy Crystal, Wally Shawn, Mandy Patinkin, Carol Kane, Peter Falk and biggest comedian of them all, André the Giant.

And when it all ended…I went back to watch scenes again. So, I guess it’s fair to say, now I’m hooked, too.