Film Review: 'Ponette' and 'Somewhere'

“Ponette”

Stream on Kino

(Not Rated)

Grade: A

“Somewhere”

Stream on Amazon, et al

(R)

Grade: B+

I’m still a bit under the spell of Joséphine Sanz and Gabrielle Sanz, the 8-year-old French twins who took us back in time in “Petite Maman.”

That journey into grief and joy prompted me to start thinking of other transcendent performances by little people.

The phrase “child” actors is condescending, really. They are masters of their craft just as surely as their taller cohorts – and, in most cases, less calculated and more honest.

Kids offer a gift no one else can give us: A chance to see the world through young eyes – and a child shall lead us.

When I think of unforgettable young performances, I think of Margaret O’Brien in “Meet Me in St. Louis,” Mary Badham as Scout in “To Kill a Mockingbird” and Elizabeth Taylor as “National Velvet.” I also think of Melissa Gilbert, who deserves a plate at this head table for her portrayal of Half Pint in “Little House on the Prairie.”

But once I start playing this game, dozens of scenes come to mind, including Judy Garland tapping her ruby slippers on the way to Oz – or Henry Thomas protecting his new alien friend in “E.T.”

I started a treasure hunt via Google for great child performances I missed.

One thoughtful critic had a surprising choice for the best child performance of all time.

He honored “Ponette,” a 1996 French film. A few notches down, in sixth, was the 2016 American drama, “Somewhere.”

I was curious to see what I had missed.

“Ponette” starred 4-year-old Victoire Thivisol. Her performance is simply stunning as Ponette, a girl whose mom died in a car accident.

Ponette descends into a dark, lonely space. She’s inconsolable.

Her aunt Claire takes Ponette on walks and talks of the need to trust God to move through grief to joy. Ponette continues this conversation about God with her cousins and classmates.

At mid film, adults leave the script. An ensemble of 5 to 10 year olds try to sort out why God let Ponette’s mom die and why he won’t send her back.

Hearing pre-school kids talk about spirituality is mesmerizing. These are bright young philosophers struggling to make sense of death.

The film ends mystically with Ponette’s mom appearing at her own grave and walking beside her sad daughter. Mom explains she’s not coming back, but is visiting to lift Ponette’s spirits.

“Don’t die while you are living,” mom advises her daughter. “Be happy with your dad and I’ll be happy.”

Mom gives Ponette a favorite sweater and then vanishes.

Ponette goes home, in her new sweater, and tries to follow mom’s advice. Her tears fall less often.

The film is openly spiritual. But young Ponette maintains a healthy skepticism of the spiritual advice she receives, choosing instead to seek her own way out of darkness.

The young French actress is not just memorizing adult dialogue. She’s thoughtfully processing both grief and faith.

Best child performance ever? Not sure, but a memorable one.

“Somewhere” travels a very different path. The story focuses on an American action movie star who drives a Ferrari, sleeps with pretty ladies – and is depressed about his glitzy life that means “nothing.”

One day his ex-wife calls and says he must take care of Cleo, their 11-year-old daughter. Mom is “going away to find herself,” or some such.

So dad, decidedly unfit for the job, must care for his child.

Cleo loves her dad deeply, but she also harbors resentment for his absences. And she fears her mom will never return.

Thanks to a layered performance by Elle Fanning, 11, we watch Cleo parent her dad. She teaches him to find meaning by being less selfish, by being a loving father.

It’s a rich, complex portrayal of a bright, curious child who is more mature than her father.

“Somewhere” was directed by Sofia Coppola, who also gave us “Lost in Translation,” an insightful study of a depressed middle-aged man.

Both Ponette and Cleo are complex human beings, every bit as layered as the adults around them.

Young actors are sometimes dismissed as just being cute or just being themselves – as if Tom Cruise weren’t doing the same thing.

Some people contend “acting” can’t start until innocence is over. The opposite might well be true: innocence lifts acting to heights self-conscious adults can’t reach.

Children can lead us to revelatory new places, if we’re just wise enough to follow.

