Film Review: Phantom of the Open

Phantom of the Open

At The Myrna Loy

(PG-13)

Grade: A-

Don’t be misled by marketing that invites us to a fairy tale about the world’s worst golfer.

“The Phantom of the Open” is not a sports movie.

Rather this sweet romance serves up an old fashioned Frank Capra love story.

The secret to a long marriage? Put each other first. Period.

The promotional posters focus on Maurice, the golfer husband. Don’t believe that, either.

This is a story of a soft-spoken, unselfish woman who loved her husband and sons unconditionally.

Jean’s love was born from tough times – an unplanned pregnancy, a runaway father. Jean had to give up her own dreams to take care of her son.

She was an exhausted single mom, doing her best.

But one ordinary day, an ordinary man smiled warmly. She smiled back.

Before daring to hope, she risked telling Maurice about her past.

She explains that she has a son, one who has never had a dad.

Maurice smiles quietly: “Well, he does now.”

Jean cries and wraps Maurice in a hug that will last a lifetime.

Plain Jean had given up on finding love, on finding a father for her son.

Maurice, a shy blue collar worker, wasn’t handsome or charming, but the crane operator’s flannel shirts covered a very big heart.

That beginning sets the stage for a story of dream chasing.

The story begins mid-marriage with Maurice (Mark Rylance) watching golf on his new black-and-white telly. He’s smitten and buys some clubs. He learns that anyone can apply to play in qualifying rounds for the British Open.

Seems perfect: He’ll learn about golf by playing the Open!

He checked the box “professional” on the application, because he was, indeed, a professional crane operator. Approved!

The result: a delicious disaster.

He shoots the worst round in qualifying history, embarrassing Open officials and his employer at the shipyard.

But the duffers of the world embraced Maurice, for daring to be so spectacularly awful.

Where others saw bogeys, he saw hope. He nearly got a birdie, except for the half dozen or so putts needed to cover the final six feet.

But while many laughed, his wife (Sally Hawkins) applauded, proudly.

Meanwhile, their twin sons decide on careers as disco dancers.

Many mothers might try to revise such a Bee-Gee plan for stayin’ alive.

But this mom just got out the needles and started sewing some dancin’ clothes.

The film includes superfluous scenes where Maurice, in disguise, enters more qualifiers – only to be discovered and disqualified.

The story dims whenever such comic distractions take the spotlight off Maurice and Jean.

And no, this is not a patriarchal tale of a man whose wife carries his clubs, caddying away her own life.

Because Jean did not love Maurice more than he loved her.

And that’s why they kept those vows in sickness and in healthy for 42 years, until death did they part.