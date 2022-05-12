Film Review: Petite Maman

Petite Maman (French, subtitles)

At The Myrna Loy

(PG)

Grade: A

The time has come for all of us Terabithians to cross, again, the bridge from hurting to healing.

The French gem “Petite Maman” takes us there in only 73 minutes.

Like most readers I cried at the end of Katherine Paterson’s “Bridge to Terabithia.”

And those same tears fell when I watched “Petite Mamam.”

Director Celine Sciamma has lit another fire. Her first flames burned a dress and two hearts in her masterpiece “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”

“Petite,” a meditation on childhood grief, burns just as brightly.

The journey begins at a nursing home where 8-year-old Nelly is saying “au revoir” to her adopted grandmothers whom she visits when she visits her own beloved grandma.

One room is empty. Grandma has died.

Nelly got here too late.

“I didn’t get to say goodbye,” Nelly says later, through tears.

But inside Sciamma’s mystical Narnia-like world, Nelly may get her chance after all.

The journey backwards begins as Nelly’s family goes to grandma’s country home to collect her things. Nelly wanders into the woods and meets another 8 year old with the same name as Nelly’s mom: Marion.

Nelly and Marion look very much alike. Small wonder: they are played by French identical twins. Joséphine Sanz and Gabrielle Sanz.

If you can’t feel magic welling up inside you, have someone check you for a pulse and sprinkle pixie dust on your forehead.

Instead of building a bridge, they build a hut out of branches. Marion invites Nelly home to a place that looks eerily like grandma’s house.

Little girls love to whisper secrets, of course.

“You must promise to believe me,” says Nelly, before inviting her friend to tiptoe across a wrinkle, into another time.

The story is sad, yet filled with healing. The young friends both lean into darkness and find light inside. Losing grandma is just one corner of the grief they are processing.

Many moments still linger.

• Marion sees Nelly listening to music in her headphone and asks if she can listen to the future.

• Nelly and Marion share a dark-of-night talk about: “What scares you?”

• Mom reassures daughter Nelly: “You didn’t make me sad.”

• The friends flip pancakes together, reminding me of my own daughter’s magical times with her soulmate, Morgan.

Each of those moments sent chills through me.

This is a beautiful film that respects both sensitive kids and loving parents. Sciamma understands that children, too, have to face death and heal.

“Petite Mamam” had me at au revoir and never let go as Nelly and Marion explored the magical path behind them.

***

The Duke

At The Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: B+

The Myrna’s second feature, “The Duke,” is a charming PBS-style tale of a gentle law-abiding English taxi driver who stole a Goya painting from the National Gallery in London in 1961 to protest the government’s treatment of the elderly. The charming true story stars Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren.

