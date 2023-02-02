Otto

Cinemark

(PG-13)

Grade: B+

After seeing Tom Hanks as “Otto,” an elderly couple walked out of the Cinemark into the frigid cold.

“Wasn’t that wonderful,” said the lady, tenderly reaching out to hold her partner’s hand.

We need movies like “Otto” now and again – and Tom Hanks, the Jimmy Stewart of his generation, is the obvious choice to play the lead.

Hanks plays Otto, a grumpy old widower who spends his free time walking the neighborhood streets, growling at neighbors for an assortment of micro-sins – parking a bike in the wrong place, not hanging a parking permit on the mirror, or bad parallel parking.

We know the arc of this trope instantly: a cranky old man will purge his demons and find happiness and love. Those who fear him will one fine day, invite him for turkey dinner. Amen.

I did, eventually, warm to this Scrooge-sequel, but the opening act was unconvincing, bordering on painful.

Theatre directors should never cast Tom Hanks as Scrooge. He’s simply too nice to convincingly fake “Bah Humbug” in the opening act.

But when Otto begins to evolve, Hanks becomes more comfortable, and his character becomes more authentic – with the exception of his failed suicide attempts, which clang like an untuned piano.

Those dark moments – a noose, a gun and a train – should have been stripped from the script. His depression from losing his loving wife was sufficient angst.

However, once Hanks is reading books to children, he’s delightful.

Ironically, the power of the film lies in scenes where Hanks is missing: flashbacks to Otto’s youth when the awkward young geek falls in love with a sweet girl who, much to his surprise, loves him back.

Those unapologetically romantic scenes are very touching, and the performance by Rachel Keller as his true love won me over completely. Keller plays the pretty girl who sees the beauty in the awkward boy. I don’t usually fall for such mushy cliches, but I was down for the count this time.

My own journey through the story paralleled the story itself: I was grumpy at the start, then hopeful, and, at the end, I smiled and cried right on cue with the rest of the contented moviegoers – many of whom lingered through the final credits, basking in the film’s optimistic spirit for as long as possible.

Movies like “Otto” are the cinematic sorbet to cleanse our jaded palates.

“Otto” is the latest descendant of Charles Dicken’s Christmas Carol, the timeless story of redemption.

We know from Hanks’ first growl, that he will, in the end, inherit the eternally optimistic spirit of Tiny Tim.

God bless us, everyone.