Film Review: One Night in Miami

One Night in Miami
On HBO-Max
(PG-13)
Grade: A
I’ve always been spellbound when watching a piano tuner practice his craft. An elderly man, past retirement, used to come to our house to make our Yamaha upright sing in tune. He’d lean in and pluck the keys, adjusting as needed.
It all started, I believe, with key A4 -- aka A440 -- but Helena tuner Wayne Beckman tells me it could have been almost any section of the keyboard, “depending on what it needed.”
Eventually, chords rang true and any hint of discord vanished. Must be so satisfying to finish work with an audible proof of mission accomplished.
I thought of that tuner as I watched Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” a thoughtful fictional account of an all-night conversation between four powerful black men in 1964. The story is historical fiction. The four did spend this evening together and we know Cassius Clay did, at some nearby time, become Muslim.
Playwright Kemp Powers did some research and imagined the rest, “fiction powered by truth.”
At the center was Malcolm X, symbol of black power and counterpoint to Martin Luther King Jr. Whereas King preached peaceful means, Malcom X said the time had come to fight fire with fire.
He’s joined by boxing legend Cassius Clay, NFL star Jim Brown and singer/composer Sammy Cooke. They watch Cassius win a big fight, then they engage in deep and emotional conversation, almost all night.
In the film, Malcom X -- played with Oscar force by Kingsley Ben-Adi -- is encouraging these powerful men to use their fame to carry a torch to black power.
The script presents him as more preacher than fighter -- a moral crusader calling black people to align their lives with their beliefs.
“Fight with the weapon you have, man,” he says, “to help the cause.”
What I eventually realized is that Malcolm X was a piano tuner, and the instruments he’s tuning are the souls of oppressed black people around the world. He’s trying to bring their words and their actions into alignment with their conscience.
And since I’m so deep into this musical metaphor, I’ll just kept going. If a conscience is to be tuned, what key do we tune first? Once that key rings true, we can work on octaves and chords.
But finding the first true note, that’s the challenge -- especially without a tuning fork.
Malcolm X tries to provide a spiritual road map. He is especially cruel to Cooke, accusing him of selling out by singing and writing music that white people like and making money in white clubs.
Exasperated, Malcolm X pulls out vinyl to show Sammy what revolutionary music should sound like.
And this is what we hear.
“The answer my friend is blowing in the wind.”
Yes, he presents Bob Dylan as the tuning fork, for our social conscience.
That’s genius in many ways. Dylan, a white guy with a voice no mother could love, creates music that touches the soul. And a black man is suggesting Dylan’s pointing the way for black revolution.
Brown tries to get Malcolm X to lighten up on Cooke, who is a symbol of black success in the white music world.
Simultaneously, Malcolm X is converting Cassius Clay. It’s the night before they plan to tell the world that Clay is officially becoming a Muslim.
Malcolm is reaching inside these men and asking them to focus on the dissonance between their beliefs and their lives -- between their lip service to civil rights and their actions.
What’s fascinating is that this film has nothing but words and talk. Malcolm X is softened, and becomes a philosophical needle, poking his friends. But, he admits that eventually, “a line has to be drawn.”
Watching this made me yearn for conversation at that level -- and made it clear how rare that is in my life.
As life goes on, we tend to become less revolutionary and more comfortable. And yet the causes yearn to be explored and addressed.
Of course, I can cite hundreds of examples of activists who never softened their lives -- Pete Seeger, Aretha Franklin and Harry Belafonte jump to mind.
Malcolm X was fighting against the tendency of financial comfort to quiet the voice of successful people. He was preaching that those who have the means to act, must act -- or the cause will be lost.
Malcolm X was tuning their souls just as key whisperer tuned our Yamaha.
Malcolm X was struggling to get the chords to ring true.
In the end, we hear Sammy Cooke sing a protest song, “A Change is Gonna Come” and watch Malcolm X quietly smile.
Mission Accomplished. One key is tuned. Now for the rest.