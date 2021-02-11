Film Review: One Night in Miami

He’s joined by boxing legend Cassius Clay, NFL star Jim Brown and singer/composer Sammy Cooke. They watch Cassius win a big fight, then they engage in deep and emotional conversation, almost all night.

In the film, Malcom X -- played with Oscar force by Kingsley Ben-Adi -- is encouraging these powerful men to use their fame to carry a torch to black power.

The script presents him as more preacher than fighter -- a moral crusader calling black people to align their lives with their beliefs.

“Fight with the weapon you have, man,” he says, “to help the cause.”

What I eventually realized is that Malcolm X was a piano tuner, and the instruments he’s tuning are the souls of oppressed black people around the world. He’s trying to bring their words and their actions into alignment with their conscience.

And since I’m so deep into this musical metaphor, I’ll just kept going. If a conscience is to be tuned, what key do we tune first? Once that key rings true, we can work on octaves and chords.

But finding the first true note, that’s the challenge -- especially without a tuning fork.